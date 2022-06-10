Ironically, what was a store-bought candy item one day was a useless piece of metal the next. If you were the one who thought that old coins could be a nice souvenir or help you in the future, you are probably right, but getting them has become too expensive and this time we present you with this round artifact with which you bought some Cheetos and that today is worth 80 thousand pesos.

These are nothing more and nothing less than the thousand-peso coins that the Bank of Mexico put into circulation between 1988 and 1992. Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz appreciates it, although in the object she appeared as Juana de Asbaje. She was minted from bronze and aluminum; In addition, he was part of the family known as “old pesos”.

Their useful life ended at the beginning of the 1990s due to the bi-metal coins of the B family. With this, they lost all the capacity to be worth in the market: you can no longer buy, pay or do banking operations with them, but yes. , if you still keep it, it could save you from a great hurry.

The currency with which you bought some Cheetos is now worth up to 80 thousand pesos

We have already seen that in the internet world there are people willing to buy everything. The rarer you are, the more value they acquire. We have already seen it with banknotes that have some rarity or even other types of coins, such as commemorative or special editions.

One of the most famous portals where these types of operations are carried out is Mercado Libre. In the Antiques and Collections section, with sections on Currency and Banknotes from Mexico, you will realize that there are people willing to pay thousands of pesos to obtain a valuable object.

In the case of this coin from Sor Juana, it can be bought for nothing more and nothing less than 80 thousand pesos. Before with it I could only buy a few Cheetos and now this piece of metal turned into currency is worth a fortune.