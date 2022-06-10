The best movies based on Stephen King books and where to watch them

In addition to being an excellent writer, Stephen King He is famous for the number of works he created that were later adapted for the big screen. In this opportunity, we tell you what are some of the best movies based on his books and we tell you on what streaming platforms can they be seen. Do not miss the details.

Stephen King: great movies inspired by his literary work

Carrie (Amazon Prime Video)

Sissy Spacek stars in the terrifying adaptation of Carrie

In addition to being one of the most emblematic works in the entire bibliography of Stephen King, carrie has the honor of having been adapted to the cinema by one of the most important American filmmakers of recent decades: Brian De Palma.

Before directing classics like Scarface Y The Untouchablesin 1976, De Palma carried out the adaptation of this horror story starring a introverted young woman who has telekinetic powers. In 2013 a new version was made, this time directed by Kimberly Peirce. Both are available to view on the platform. Amazon Prime Video.

The Shining (HBO Max)

Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, the protagonist of the story

It is one of the most singular cases of the relationship between Stephen King and the cinema. This is because it is one of the most iconic films of the genre and one of the most remembered in the filmography of its director, Stanley Kubrick.

However, King himself expressed his discontent with this adaptation, which, in his opinion, did not respect the original essence of the novel. Starring Jack Nicholsontoday The Shining (1980) is a cult work loved by moviegoers in general and by horror fans.

Misery (Amazon Prime Video)

Kathy Bates and James Caan

In 1990, the adaptation of Misery, story that focuses on a woman’s obsession with her favorite writer. Starring Katy Bates Y james caanIt was directed by Rob Reineran American artist who years earlier had already made another film based on a King story: Count on me (1986).

Escape Dream (Netflix)

Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman are the protagonists of this drama

Also known as Dreams of liberty, this film released in 1994 is one of the most striking based on the work of Stephen King, since it is not a horror story. On the contrary, it is a dramatic work that narrates the life of a man who is sentenced to prison for a crime that he did not commit.

It features performances by Tim Robbins Y Morgan Freeman and is directed by Frank Darabontwho years later would make Unexpected miraclesanother adaptation of King to the cinema.

It (That) (HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video)

The children try to escape from the fearsome Pennywise

Between 2017 and 2019, the Argentine director Andy Muschietti was in charge of adapting to the cinema the monumental novel by King that tells the story of the clown penny-wise.

For those who wish to see these films, it is necessary to know that IT: Chapter One is found in hbo maxwhile It: Chapter Two Is available in Amazon Prime Video.

Doctor Sleep (Amazon)

Rebecca Ferguson is part of the cast of the film

Almost 40 years after the premiere of The glow, its sequel came to the cinema, a film that in turn is an adaptation of a new novel by Stephen King. Unlike what happened with the work of Stanley Kubrick, the American writer was extremely satisfied with the work done by mike flanagan and gave his approval in several interviews.

Taking into account everything mentioned, do you already know which of these films based on the work of Stephen King would you like to see first?