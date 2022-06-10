The 10 sports cars that marked Hollywood

Cinema and automotive culture have an intimate relationship. There are cars that you will surely remember from your favorite movies. Today’s premise is exciting: review the 10 most endearing sports cars in the Hollywood industry. Then join us in this fleeting plot.

cars on the big screen, ladies and gentlemen. The automotive industry and the cinema maintain a special relationship. In turn, they coincided in their exponential growth throughout the 20th century, countless are the moments that these two inventions have shared. Putting a model on stage works to describe a character or a context.

Yes Al Pacino didn’t drive one ferrari in “Essence of Woman”, the film would inevitably be another. The cars, even without being protagonists, are there, defining a particular era, a social class, a certain feeling of freedom when driving them. We understand that a Cadillac is not “the same” as an Aston Martin.

Today’s premise is to pay homage to the 10 sports cars that marked the film industry in Hollywood. The following list does not have an order, since the #1 is nothing more than him #10. And needless to say, it was an arduous task to leave out so many classics.

10. Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640, from Dark Knight (2008)

the car of BruceWayne was always a fetish point in the plots of the bat of Gotham city. Mysterious Gigolo Profile Wayne he has to “represent” himself in his clothes, in his hairstyles and in his car.

And the Lamborghini Murcielago fits perfectly with the concept of Wayne that Nolan wanted to bring to the big screen. This car has its appearance in two of the three films of the Nolan saga: “batmanbegins” Y “Dark Knight“. Undoubtedly, the game with the name of the car also contributed to the choice.

9. Lamborghini Miura, from The Italian Job (1969)

Another Lambo enters the list. It is the famous Miuracomplete in orange, which stars “The Italian Job”. It is difficult to describe in words what caused this car, in theaters, when the movie was released in 1969. We could say one word: modernity.

Michael Cain he shined in his leading role and peter collinson with your address. The story goes that sales of Lamborghiniin the United Kingdom, had their first significant rise in the weeks after the release of “The Italian Job” On cinemas. Today, this film and the role of the Miuraare considered cult.

8.Porsche 911, from bad boys (nineteen ninety five)

Porsche 911, from Bad Boys.

In the mid-1990s it hit the big screen. bad boysan enjoyable film about two quirky narcotics detectives in the city ​​of miami. Directed by Michael Bay and starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smiththis tape contains many cars but only one is the star.

It is the iconic porsche complete in black worn by detectives during their adventures. Specifically it is a Porsche 911 Turboin his generation 964. Dated from the factory shortly before filming, the 911 is the most representative model of the German house Porsche. Its circular headlights, its body without straight corners, its sound: everything seems to make sense in the porsche 911.

7.Dodge Charger, from bulletproof (2007)

Dodge Charger, from Bullet Proof.

great movie of Tarantino. Full of Muscle Cars North Americans, in this film you can see the essence of the classic sports industry in the United States: Mustang, Nova, Charger, Challenger, Impala, Intrepid.

Of all of them, the “bad guy” car in the film takes the honors. Its about Dodge Charger, factory dated 1969. This car, complete in black, is really scary. How it was chosen to film, the very imprint of the Charger and the remarkable performance of Kurt Russell They form a unique combination.

6. Ford Mustang, from Bullitt (1968)

Bullitt’s Ford Mustang.

In 1968 it came to the big screen “Bullitt”. starring handsome steve mcqueen and directed by Peter Yachts, this film takes place between the corridors of politics and his always tense relationship with the local mafia. Anonymous instructions, not-so-great-looking hotels, and the justice of a gun: Bullitt built his epic there.

Now, this film has a protagonist besides McQueen and it’s called Ford Mustang. Completely green, this loud and aggressive sports car mesmerized spectators around the globe. It is said that the best chase ever filmed is in this film and it lasts more than ten minutes through the streets of San Francisco.

5. Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from Drive (2011)

Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from Drive.

In my opinion, one of the best dramas he gave Hollywood in the XXI century. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and starring Ryan Gosling Y Carey Mulliganthis film hit theaters in 2011 and is a declared tribute from the director to Alexander Jodorowsky.

The argument is based on a driving expert who earns his living working in the criminal field of the sinful city ​​of los angeles. And every great driver has to have a car. It is nothing more and nothing less than an absolute classic of General Motors: Chevrolet Chevelle MalibuFactory dated 1973.

4. Ferrari Mondial, from essence of woman (1992)

Ferrari Mondial, from Essence of a woman (1992).

What a movie we have here. In 1992 premiered “Scent of a Woman” with the protagonist of Al Pacino and Chris O’Donnell and the address of Martin Brest. The paper of Al Pacinoof a retired army officer with blindness, is exquisite.

And when revisiting this film, we cannot stop thinking about the red of the Maranello house. The Ferrari World He had an almost leading role in this film. the avenues of New Yorkthe stubbornness of Al Pacino and the sense of danger generated by his performance; everything works in this recommendable film about desire, money and the purpose of a life.

3. Aston Martin DB10, from 007 Specter (2015)

Daniel Craig it was an excellent james-bond. Since his debut in Royal Casino (2006) until his departure from the iconic role in No Time to Die (2020), Craig has driven several Aston-Martin. none like him Specter DB10.

What a work of American engineering. This car was specially designed for Specter and, already in its first appearance, it dazzled those of us who dedicate ourselves to writing about cinema. The aerodynamic curves, the elegance and the absurd performance of the Aston Martin DB10 They led to james-bond to another level.

2. Ford RCR P40, from Ford vs. Ferrari (2019)

Ford RCR P40, from Ford vs. Ferrari.

In 2019 this film came to theaters, portraying the great sports rivalry between the North American factory Ford and the Italian house ferrari during the 1960s. Directed by james mangold and starring Matt Damon and Christian Balethis film undoubtedly captured the essence of that time.

Now, the movie is worth its weight in gold just because it staged one of the most iconic cars in the industry: Ford RCP P40. An arrow – allow me the metaphor – developed by Ford to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I recommend this movie. The shots, the photography, the sound, the performances, all at the height of ford and ferrari.

1. Ferrari Testarossa, from The wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Ferrari Testarossa, from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Stand up please. Martin Scorsese he is characterized by having a keen eye when choosing the cars for his films, since he understands that a car can “say” a lot about a character without the need to explain it. As an example, we can see “The wolf of Wall Street”.

The Ferrari Testarossa white of Jordan Belfort -Leo DiCaprio- represents all the desire for ostentation that the character has. Said Ferrari is one of the most iconic ever created by Maranello: Testarossa. Is berlinetta was manufactured between 1984 and 1996 forever marking ferrari and, with this “action”, to the industry of Hollywood.