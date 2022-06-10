The 10 Lamborghini that dazzled Hollywood

Cinema and automotive culture have an intimate relationship. There are cars that you will surely remember from your favorite movies. Today’s premise is exciting: review the 10 most endearing sports cars in the Hollywood industry. Then join us in this fleeting plot.

June 10, 2022 5:03 p.m.

Lamborghini on the big screen, ladies and gentlemen. The automotive industry and the cinema maintain a special relationship. In turn, they coincided in their exponential growth throughout the 20th century, countless are the moments that these two inventions have shared. Putting a model on stage works to describe a character or a context.

Yes Leonardo Dicaprio did not drive a Lambo in “The Wolf of Wall Street”, the film would inevitably be another. The cars, even without being protagonists, are there, defining a particular era, a social class, a certain feeling of freedom when driving them. We understand that it is not “the same” Cadillac that a Aston-Martin.

Today’s premise is to pay homage to the 10 sports cars that marked the film industry in Hollywood. The following list does not have an order, since the #1 is nothing more than him #10. And needless to say, it was an arduous task to leave out so many classics.

10. Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, from The Transporter 2 (2005)

Lamborghini Murciélago Roadster, from Transporter 2.

The second installment ofthe transporter” hit theaters in 2005. With action and suspense, this French film was able to make an impact in the early years of the 21st century. Directed by louis leterrier and starring the versatile Jason Statham, The Transporter 2 it is mined with chase scenes.

Of course you had to find a motorized ally for the hero of the plot. Complete in black, berlinetta and convertible, the Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster It was the right choice to make the plot work.

9. Lamborghini Countach LP, from The Cannonball Run (1981)

Lamborghini Countach LP, from The Cannonball Run.

The Cannonball Run It is a film that mixes comedy with high-speed action in a very particular way. Directed by Hal Needham and starring Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore and Dom DeLuisethe plot of the film revolves around a race that starts in Connecticut and ends in sunny California.

As expected, in said race there are several cars. And very good. Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Subaru. But the one who shines the most in this film is, without a doubt, the futurist Lamborghini Countach LP. Aerodynamic and coupé, this car really conquered the spectators. Slowly, over the years, this film became a cult piece.

8. Lamborghini Diablo VT, from Corruption network (2001)

Lamborghini Diablo VT, from Corruption Network.

Based on the novel by John Westermanthis film directed by Andrzej Bartkowiak and starring Steven Seagal portrays the adventures of a policeman in the city of detroit. Drugs, crime and 5 million dollars are some of the condiments that condition the life of the character of Seagal.

Now this movie wouldn’t be the same without the mind-blowing Lamborghini Devil convertible. The scenes of this car are excellent, the futuristic aspect of the bolognese house to the league

7. Lamborghini Huracan, from Doctor Strange (2016)

Lamborghini Huracan, from Doctor Strange.

Doctor Strange is a movie, belonging to the Universe of marvel comicswhich hit theaters in 2016. It is the fourteenth production of said “Cinematic Universe”. Directed by Scott Derrickson and starring benedict cumberbatchthis science fiction film concentrates the epic and the “magic” necessary to combat evil

This film had a very special participation. It is a fabulous Lamborghini Huracan, factory dated 2015. An avant-garde sports car, which in the film’s script belongs to Cumberbatch’s character. Fleeting.

6. Lamborghini Jalpa, from Rocky IV (1985)

Lamborghini Jalpa from Rocky IV.

The year was 1985 and the famous Italian stallion was already an emblem. The first three films had worked for Rocky and, children and adults, were waiting for the fourth installment of the saga.

Rocky IV He knew how to get the approval of the public and the critics. In it, there is a classic scene not only from Rocky but from cinema in general: Sylvester Stallone polishing his lamborghini jalpa full in black. The Italian and sporting link between boxer and car was precise in this film.

5. Lamborghini Aventador, from The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Lamborghini Aventador, from The Dark Knight Rises.

How do you realize that your car brand is elegant? Because it is chosen by Bruce Wayne for his idle use in the nocturnal Gotham City. The trilogy of Christopher Nolan has “climbed” to Batman to the 21st century, and a demonstration is the strength that the character of Bruce Wayne takes when he is seen on the fleeting Lamborghini Aventador.

The scenes of Christian bale piloting this sports car have truly lived up to the tradition and demands that come with playing BruceWayne.

4. Lamborghini Murcielago, from batmanbegins (2005)



Lamborghini Murcielago from Batman Begins.

Again the trilogy Nolan Present. Bruce Wayne’s car was always a fetish point in Gotham City’s bat plots. Wayne’s mysterious gigolo profile has to be “represented” in his clothes, in his hairstyles and in his car.

And the Lamborghini Murcielago It fits perfectly with the concept of Wayne that Nolan wanted to bring to the big screen. This car has its appearance in two of the three films of the Nolan saga: “batmanbegins” Y “Dark Knight“. Undoubtedly, the game with the name of the car also contributed to the choice.

3. Lamborghini Miura, from The Italian Job (1969)



Lamborghini Miura, from The Italian Job.

Stand up please. Among us is the streamlined Miura, complete in orange, which stars in “The Italian Job”. It is difficult to describe in words what caused this car, in theaters, when the movie was released in 1969. We could say a word: modernity.

Michael Cain he shined in his leading role and peter collinson with your address. The story goes that sales of Lamborghiniin the United Kingdom, had their first significant rise in the weeks after the release of “The Italian Job” On cinemas. Today, this film and the role of the Miuraare considered cult.

2. Lamborghini Countach, from The wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Lamborghini Countach, from The Wolf of Wall Street.

Great drama with realistic overtones directed by Martin Scorsese. Portraying the hectic and narcotic routine of a New York Stock Exchange worker, DiCaprio unfolds in one of his best roles of his entire career.

That electricity in Leo’s gaze and gestures made his performance a modern classic. Scorsesevery attentive to detail, chose one of Leo’s cars to be the iconic Countach from the italian house Lamborghini. Entirely white, with its characteristic straight lines, the Countach he did know how to capture the sporty and elegant character of a moment in history.

1. Lamborghini Diablo, from Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Lamborghini Diablo, from Dumb and Dumber.

Of course, this list would end with the great comedy of the 1990s. Directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly and starring the lovable Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey“Dumb and Dumber” It is a classic movie. The performances, the cast, the adventure itself, it all works in this Road to Aspen stunt.

And what to say when the Devil arises? Dated from the factory in 1991 and complete in colorado and with the famous gull wings, this car represents the exuberance and exaggeration of these two very special friends. When a car on stage is “more than an object”.

Now I ask you, reader, What Lambo would you add to this list?