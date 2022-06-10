“Television networks no longer rule”

06.11.2022 00:00.

Marc Clotet (Barcelona, ​​1980) is unstoppable. Succeed as coach in the talent show from TV3 Euphoria and in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay its last series, last first day, ravages Buenos Aires is full of posters announcing the series that is broadcast on the platform Flow.

The production brings together characteristics that resonate in the personal and professional life of the actor. On the one hand, his passion for traveling, which led him to shoot in the Argentine capital and Pinamar. From there he was also one of his acting teachers, Javier Daulte. And, finally, he acts as a teacher again as he did in his day in Physics or chemistry.

new stage

His character, Joaquín, dies as soon as the Serie. Even so, he reappears in all subsequent episodes because the plot is told through flashbackssomething that attracted him a lot to the project.

Direct Chronicle take the opportunity to speak with the Catalan, and tell us how he lives this new stage and how he sees the future of the new generationsEspecially since he is a father.

–Question: How did you get to the ‘Last First Day’?

–Answer: Through my representatives from Argentina. I fell in love from minute one of the script and the character. I was hooked by the way of telling the story based on flashbacks. Also, my passion is acting and, if you are lucky enough to do it in another country, the enrichment that one has is much greater.

–How was that experience in Argentina?

–Very good. Argentina is a country with a brutal tradition in theater and cinema. For me it is an interpretive reference and how they understand the profession. Differences? It is in the people and the project, in which everyone rows in favor or not. And in this case, the whole team we leave our skin to tell this story and do it in the best possible way. We recorded in Buenos Aires and we spent ten days shooting in Pinamar and it was like being in camp, because a very special magic was created.

–You talk about how it reminded you of the camps, but in this project there are vital and professional coincidences. On the one hand, his connection with Argentina, since she was trained as an actor with Javier Daulte, and she does it with a role as a teacher, like the one in ‘Physics or Chemistry’.

Yes, many things have come together. From the desire to shoot here for the reasons I told you, playing a teacher again was also another challenge. In this case, one more adult, is no longer Cowboy, who was a seducer who got along with the students, Joaquín also connects with them but there are also secrets he hides. In addition, Joaquín tries to transmit a very positive message to them: that the world can be changed for the better. And that they are the ones who should do it. It transmits those values ​​and that they do it being themselves, without trying to please third parties, because that is the only way they can do it.

–Well, the teacher connects with the students, but ends up murdered…

–Start murdered! He dies in the first chapter. Then the series has flashbacks of each of the characters, which explain the role that Joaquín had in their lives. The truth is that the reception is being very good in Argentina and it is seen in Uruguay and Paraguay as well. I hope it reaches more places.

The actor Marc Clotet / EP

–You have spoken a lot about your character, Joaquín, but you have not defined it. How would he describe it?

–A biology teacher, a lover of nature, a nonconformist with the rules and a believer in possible change, but with its secrets.

–In this sense, and as we have talked about the coincidences, do you also show hope for a possible change and for the new generations?

–I am 100% optimistic with the new generations. We have to be, because it makes no sense not to be, besides, there is no option. Now that I’ve been in the talent I could see from TV3 that they came up very prepared and eager to leave their mark. Besides, I’m a father. The world needs a change and they are going to do it, we must give them the tools to do it.

–One of the aspects that is seen in the series and that even being a father lives it is the apparent lack of limits. Is it as real as it seems? Is it hard to set limits as a parent?

–The limit issue is the big what, where is the red line and what happens if they cross it. Being a father you realize that you have to understand very well who you have on the other side and what maturity he has to understand the things he does. They always want attention and capture your presence. This in adulthood also carries over. There is a phrase in English that says “only hurt people hurt people”. We have to think that if someone attacks you we should not respond in the same way, but think about what happens to him to act like this. If we thought about this before issuing any response, everything would go much better, if not, ask Will Smith, who for me is the opposite of what a human being should be.

–Speaking of Will Smith, do you think we have to watch what one says? Or can you say everything and one must know how to fit it?

–I believe that everything can be said and that each one fits it as best they can. I like to be politically correct, not to say what is stipulated, but to avoid hurting the person in front of me, out of sensitivity and empathy. The limit that each one sets depending on who is in front of them. Attacking for the sake of attacking, or insulting for the sake of insulting, doesn’t make any kind of sense. We must always look for the constructive part, why we tell things and what we want to convey with that.

–You have a very focused vision of the future, but I would like to talk a little about your past first. You started acting very young, on TV3. Then he went on to study Business Administration and Management and, a few years ago, he returned.

–And we don’t come from a family of actors, on the contrary. Almost everyone in my family is a doctor and medicine has always been at home. In an interview they did to my father on TV when I was little we went with my sister Aina and we liked it. We went to a casting they already took my sister for Link Stationwhere I was also, then I presented a program called Vitaminthen I did touch of the wing and I loved it. I was about 13 or 13 years old, but I never studied anything, I also liked advertising. I did theater like hobby and I kept it that way, and I considered advertising as a profession and studied Business Administration to get closer to marketing. I finished my degree, studied at L’Oréal in Madrid and went back to acting classes to get out of the suit and tie. Suddenly, I saw that I was waiting for Friday to arrive, which is when I had theater, which is when I had a good time. Until I decided to dedicate the whole week to what I like. I enrolled in a school in New York where they selected me and when I came back I already started in The heart of the citythe commissioner, Physics or chemistry, the sleeping voice… and I haven’t stopped, and I knock on wood, because I’ve been working on what I like the most for almost 15 years. Every morning I give thanks for having dared to take the leap into the void when I had my life structured on a professional level and started from scratch.

–And in these comebacks that he makes, he started in the series, then he separated them for the cinema and also returns to the first ones. Is it because of the cinema crisis, the opportunities of the platforms, because they are the roles that come to him…?

–It is because it has arisen thus. And lately I shot movies like 15 hours, Caribbean Mix… I don’t prefer one format or another, but it’s how the projects happen and where the stories I want to tell are. Today there is no difference between film and televisionbeyond the time one has to tell what happens.

–But have the series changed a lot? How do you experience the appearance of the platforms that started on free television?

–I think it’s very positive. With the platforms, a local thing can become global and I find it exciting. Who rules are no longer the chains that filter what is good or bad, but rather the talent of those who create prevails. If there is talent, there are more options for it to be seen. In addition, it greatly democratizes the profession and makes global consumption skyrocket, without fear of consuming Korean series or series in Catalonia, as Merli.

Marc Clotet, at the presentation of ‘Eufòria’ / EE

–And since we jump to the present. He is on the jury in ‘Eufòria’, as he rightly mentions. How do you experience this new stage on television with another role than that of an actor?

–We did not expect this success, the truth. We have brought families together again in front of the television at a specific time, which no longer happens with platforms. And as I was saying, I know that people go up prepared by the people who showed up.

–And do you like it? Do you think of repeating on television and being able to be a new space where you can develop professionally?

–I never thought about it before doing Euphoriabut I have such a good time that I wouldn’t mind combining it.

–Which would add a new facet, because he also has a producer together with his sister. Was it the way to take advantage of the ADE career and combine its two facets? What led you to immerse yourself in this adventure?

–In a very natural way, Aina has already written several scripts like Lives, based on a book by my father and directed by Judith Colell; she has written a TV Movie; Tigera short film that I produced… She and I realized that we actors have a lot of downtime between projects and, since we don’t know how to stand with our arms crossed waiting for them to call us… Besides, with the passage of time you know more or less how this profession works and you also want to tell your stories. And from there, we decided to form a production company to be the engine of our own stories. we start Aina and me, then they joined Marta Baldo Y Joan Andrew, friends linked to the profession. And here we are with Funicular Films, that we are already developing two series and three films that we co-produce with other people. We are very happy and excited. It is very difficult, I will not tell you otherwise. A film, if three years go by from when you think about it to the premiere, it’s already very fast. You have to be patient, surround yourself with very good people, write great scripts and look for the partners suitable to accompany you on this journey to put together the financing and production of the story. Me background at a business level it works. This year is the first that we go to Cannes to look for co-productions and move the stories we want to tell.

–And from here to the present future. His children. How do you combine all this frenetic activity with fatherhood?

–It is very difficult and whoever tells you otherwise is lying. You have kids to spend time with them, otherwise there’s no point. And if they tell you that it is very time-consumingyou will never have an idea of ​​how much until you have a child and you do not see that the day is not enough for you, but it is very beautiful how this family is growing. I am lucky to have beautiful children and I am happy with them.

–And you still have more projects in the portfolio?

–Yes. Surely in July I will be shooting a thriller of terror in Peru, and happy to cross the pond again in a country that I do not know and about which I have been told wonders.

–Will we see him move to Latin America?

–I do not care. I lived in Mexico for a few years, while filming the series we spent three months in Argentina… The luck of having a partner who is from the same profession and who understands it from the same place is wonderful, because we are passionate about adventures. The crazier and the more changes they entail, the better and there we will be.