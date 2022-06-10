Suriname complained of bad treatment by authorities in Cancun – David Medrano

ABUSE

The Surinamese delegation, which is already in Torreón for tomorrow’s game against Mexico, complained of poor treatment by the immigration authorities in Cancún, where they were held for several hours before being released to continue on their way to Coahuila. The Surinamese squad played on Tuesday in Jamaica, so they decided to travel on a charter flight from Kingston to Torreón and had to make a stopover to refuel and go through migration in Cancun and they refer soccer players and leaders who were badly treated by the officials since we did not They thought they were going to play an official soccer match in the city of Torreón, Coahuila, and it was after several hours that they were released so they could continue their trip.

BY CONTRACT

Although in the initial announcement of the calendar made by Liga MX, many Chivas games appear on open television on both Azteca and Televisa, the reality is that the contract that Guadalajara has with Izzi establishes that there are five regular season games per year. on open television. For the Apertura 2022 Azteca and Televisa, in the first instance, they plan to go through the duels against Atlas and Pumas on dates 8 and 11, which for this reason were scheduled on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. and they are yet to define if the one on date 9 against Tigres also is broadcast, taking advantage of the fact that this game was moved to Tuesday, September 13.

RECOVERED

Along with the Rayados squad, Rogelio Funes Mori is doing preseason work and coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich has him scheduled to play this weekend in the friendly against Cartaginés from Costa Rica. The forward underwent surgery on his left knee at the end of April, which is why he no longer had any participation with Monterrey. In the pre-season work that the Rayados are carrying out at their own facilities, Funes Mori is working alongside his teammates and has not reported any discomfort.

