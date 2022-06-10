Summer 2022 blonde hair, shades for a “sun-kissed” look

It is certainly the blond one of the most requested colors in summer, because it immediately gives a holiday look and brightens the tan. From the coldest shades to the more golden ones, everyone can find their perfect blond, to enhance their tone and undertone and give the hair a “sun-kissed” look.

But be careful, this nuance (if obtained through bleaching) requires a lot of attention, necessary to maintain the soft and healthy hair, without giving up swimming in the pool and the sea. Chlorine and salt can in fact be real enemies of the hair, which if not “pampered” could turn out to be arid and dry at the end of the holidays.

So here are the hottest blonde hair shades for summer 2022 and some tips to take care of the hair.

Summer 2022 blonde hair, Kim Kardashian’s “Marylin blonde”

Now we are talking about nothing else, namely the incredible transformation (performed in 14 hours) of the Kim Kardashian’s hair on the occasion of the Met Gala 2022.

Crafted by star hairstylist Chris Appleton, the superstar has gone from her natural dark brown hair color to a light blondein homage to the wonderful Marylin Monroe, whose iconic dress she also wore Happy Birthday Mr. President.

At the limits of white, the color changes between silver and platinum, creating an “otherworldly” color that manages to soften the face and harmonize with every type of tone and undertone. Not to be recreated quickly as done by the super influencer, this coloring provides a lot of attention: from purple shampoo in order not to change the nuance, to weekly compresses of restructuring masks to ensure hair health and softness.

Platinum blonde, the most requested shade for summer 2022

Although it’s not exactly the first color that comes to mind to achieve a “sun-kissed” look, the platinum blonde is back from the 90s to feature all summer 2022.

No longer reserved just for movie stars, this colorway tops the trend lists for all ages! Extremely rare to find in nature, to obtain this color you must necessarily go through the discoloration, without breaking or making the hair frizzy.

In addition to the courage to choose such a decisive nuance, one must take into account that one will be needed constant care even at home and especially in the summer months, because salt and chlorine could ruin the result obtained with so much effort by the hairdresser.

Ideal for short hair (easier to manage with this shade) the platinum blonde today it is also declined on long hair, as recently chosen by Gigi Hadid who is back for the Versace campaign of her iconic blonde, abandoning the auburn brown she sported in the last year.

“Buttery blonde” the butter blonde signed by Wella Hair

Very similar to the color chosen by Kim Kardashian, the “buttery blonde” is her version slightly hotter and absolutely greedy signed by Wella Hair.

Rich in both hot and cold facets this color, compared to the “blonde Marylin” is much more wearable and is perfectly suited to the lunar complexions or to those who already start with a very light hair color.

Also loved by basic browns, this nuance can be declined not only for the entire hair but also following the balayage technique, going to lighten only the final part of the hair and therefore requiring a less demanding maintenance. To be flaunted with soft waves and intertwined hairstyles, this holiday shade immediately illuminates the hair, ensuring a “moon-kissed” look.

Champagne Blonde, Davines’ nature-inspired blonde

According to the Davines brand, the most suitable color for summer 2022 is inspired by the colors of nature, bright and multifaceted. Obtained by mixing warm and cold shades, the champagne blonde adapts perfectly to the natural hair color even when the starting base is dark.

The champagne blond is the trend of the moment but “by adding a copper touch you have the opportunity to play with warmer tones” confirmation Tom Connell, Hair Art Director Davines. Highly customizable and rich in pigments and shades, it is suitable for any length, but manages to enhance short cuts in particular.

Warm blond the “Lumi Lights” for pure and luminous reflections

“A color effect, obtained through one of the techniques that represent our heritage, with attention to details that make it contemporary, thanks to the play of light created with the” Baby Lights “” he explains Emanuele TemperiniTechnical Director of TONI & GUY Italia.

“A warm blond, welcoming, inspired by the colors of nature, harvest goldthe blond of the moment. A technique that creates a natural effect and increases the volume and depth of color, excellent on medium-fine hair. Blond but with particular attention to care and well-being of the structurethis year the hair will be bright, but also soft and very shiny ».

Blond hair summer 2022: the “blushed balayage” by Toni & Guy

A color effect created to complete and which takes inspiration from the use of BB Cream. This is the bold version of balayage, “foilayage”: the mix of lightening techniques that combine with the 90s technique of the highlights.

“As with any technique, it is important to always keep an eye on hydration and care of the hair fiber, in order to never risk damaging the hair” he explains Emanuele TemperiniTechnical Director of TONI & GUY Italia.

Perfect for those looking for bold lightening for a visibly voluminous and shiny hair characterized by the effect which recalls the color of the “pinched” cheeks and therefore gives brightness to the face, con the “blushed balayage “ incisive, clean and homogeneous lightening can be obtained in order to satisfy even the most demanding customers.

Ivory blonde, the precious blonde for summer 2022

To inspire this color, which takes its name from ivory was Anya Taylor-Joy. The “chess queen” is intact proud bearer of this hair color, that is warmer than a platinum blonde and colder than a Marylin blonde.

In fact, similar to white gold, this one is also very elegant hair coloring mixes warm and cold shadesgiving life to a color can be compared to another great trend of the moment, namely the bleached eyebrows. By doing this, the look you will give to your look will be very ethereal, almost alien, but absolutely glamorous. Nonetheless it has been spotted on international catwalks, from Dior to MiuMiu.