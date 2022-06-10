Street dog starts playing with a child in the fountain and goes viral

Mexico.- Without a doubt dogs have a special bond with childrenas can be seen in the videos and images broadcast on social networks.

Through Facebook It was shared the publication where a stray dog ​​is shown playing with a child in a park fountain.

The boy was in the park accompanied by his family and suddenly he found a street dog wandering around the place in search of food.

The boy and the dog quickly became friends. and they began to run from one side to another before the eyes of the people, then they stopped in front of a fountain and cooled off from the impending heat.

The people who were in the place captured the tender moment and shared the video of the boy and his playful friend.

“Doggies are man’s best friends. What a beautiful scene,” you can read in the comments of netizens.

