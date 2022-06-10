Stranger Things Hopper Was “Addicted to World of Warcraft” and “Saved by The Sims”

David Harborthe actor best known for his roles in Stranger Thingsfamous Netflix series, in which he plays Hopper, and Black Widowreveals that he has had a very bad addiction to World of Warcraft in youth.

WoW has remained a titan without equal in the genre MMORPG and one of the flagship games of Blizzard nearly two decades after its release.

Its reach appears to have no limits, as many famous celebrities have admitted they dabbled in WoW at a certain point. From Vin Diesel to Mila Kunis until the lamentation Robin Williamscountless celebrities have been known to play World of Warcraft.

According to a recent interview, another celebrity may add their own name to this illustrious list: David Harbor by Stranger Things. Unfortunately, WoW has become more than just a part-time hobby for him.

Hopper’s interpreter has, in fact, admitted that he had an “addiction” to World of Warcraft that “ruined his life”: “In 2005 I played this game to the end! He ruined my life for like a year. I mean, I was kind of out of my mind. I was addicted. I was a Night Elf warrior named Norad, and I was second in my entire guild ”.

What’s even more hilarious about Harbor’s characterization of this addiction is the reaction to her Stranger Things co-star’s look of confusion and concern: Winona Ryder, after hearing the story.

Fortunately, everything worked out for the best, with a nice happy ending, thanks to another game that saves Harbor from this addiction: The Sims.

“You can progress in your career, but what you have to do is work on things. You have to work on your speech and your body, right? ”She said.

“He was like a support player, but I wanted him to work on his speech and body, and all he wanted to do was sit and play.” Harbor created a Sim who wanted to be an actor, just like him.

For him, this moment was like seeing his life before his eyes, revealing how far the addiction to Wow had gone. Since then, the actor has had great success and it is hoped that he can return to the famous MMO, without falling back into his old habits.