Spider-Man in Fortnite will release a brutal and exclusive skin, and we will tell you what its release date is

Fortnite, the bbattle royale from Epic Games, continues to rule alongside Apex Legends and Warzone in a intense war and inexhaustible where the 3 dispute a very dedicated community. While Activision and Raven Software seem to want to divide their multiplayer community with two titles such as Warzone and the future Warzone 2, the IPs of Epic and EA remain stoic.

However, it seems that Fortnite is Light years of the others for the thousand and one events, collaborations and exclusive skins. In fact, today we come to highlight the latter, since spider-manthe Marvel character who made an appearance in multiplayer last season, will receive a original skin Y exclusive created by Epic Games.

This is one Rare avis by the American team, who lately has stood out for including more third-party creations than their own in their games. Still, the skin Spider-Man Point Zerorelated to the comics of Fortnite X Marvelwill arrive in the game this June, but it has an exclusivity for Limited time.

Beyond being a skin that we will only see in the game world, Spider-Man Point Zero will be available on the day June 17 only for those players who have purchased the first comic from Fortnite x Marvel: Ground Zero. This includes a code to redeem in the official game store to get the skin.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to get hold of these comics, Epic Games will include this skin in the store several days later, although in this case it will cost money in-game. How many? At the moment it is not known, neither when exactly it will be available to all players, so we will have to wait for confirmation from the study.

Remember that these comics all include a redeemable reward in the official store. The following numbers will be released from July a September from this year, each with an exclusive reward, although, at least for the moment, we only know that the Spider-Man skin will be available to everyone after a certain time.