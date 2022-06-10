spent almost 4 million in Piedmont!

The filming of Fast & Furious X, the new chapter of the action saga starring, closed on Monday 6 June in Turin Vin Diesel whose expenses, in typical Hollywood blockbuster style, have resulted in the coffers of reason almost 4 million euros.

“In addition to having produced an immediate economic effect of approximately 3.8 million euros of expenditure in Piedmont, Fast X’s experience demonstrates its ability to attract and manage projects of this caliber, placing Film Commission Torino Piemonte on the map of major international productions more than ever”Declared the President of FCTP Beatrice Borgia. “For this reason, I am very keen to thank, in addition to Universal Pictures and Wildside for their trust, all the local institutions involved, starting with the Departments and the competent offices that have worked on the front line with great determination and competence to achieve this important goal“.

Over the course of two weeks they were numerous Turin locations have become open-air sets for this impressive international production machine, with a crew of more than 500 people (including 150 Piedmontese professionals) who for the 10 days of shooting he has worked in various areas of the city centerfrom Piazza Crimea to Corso Fiume, from Ponte Vittorio Emanuele, from Corso Moncalieri to the Murazzi del Po, from Corso Vinzaglio to Via San Quintino, with the last take in Piazza IV Marzo.

For more information, see the first image of Daniela Melchoir on the set of Fast X. The film will be released on May 29, 2023.