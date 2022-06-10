Soriana responds to fake news of homophobia in one of her stores

Soriana is a brand of great value in the retail market, where it has been characterized by having significant activity at the point of sale and now on social networks, responding to fake news.

Confronting fake news, such as a complaint that claims homophobia occurred in one of its stores, is part of the mission of brands now on social networks.

The situation reflected by the complaint against Soriana, of an act of homophobia that was denied by the brand, aims to understand what these stores communicate on social networks.



soriana responded to the story that Merca2.0 reported about a complaint of homophobia in a brand store. The fact triggered a very important process, where the chain denied the act. Within the statement shared to this medium, the brand reaffirmed that the alleged homophobic act that was denounced is a false fact.

The brand expressed the following:

“In relation to the experience shared by a client through her social networks, we allow ourselves to share the following:

After the report of the incident, our team carried out an internal investigation to confirm the veracity of the information shared, resulting in a post lacking in veracity and support. The photo and name referred to in the complaint do not correspond to any current collaborator of Soriana.

It has a strict “Code of Ethics”, which establishes the principles and behaviors that represent us, inside and outside the company. At the same time, we promote a culture of respect for diversity, equality, non-discrimination and inclusion, guaranteeing a safe and free space for our collaborators, customers, suppliers and allies within our stores and price clubs, City Club.

The store chain shared in its position to Merca2.0 that the complaints on social networks where its stores are associated with negative situations are a priority and considered as sensitive events, due to this they remained attentive and ready to attend to the events and how it happened in this situation, clarify them.

In order to deal with situations of this type, the brand offers consumers who request support in the Customer Service areas, as well as by calling 818 329252.

In its statement, the store explains that it maintains its commitment to values, to guarantee security in society and participate in the “fifth Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), Gender Equality”, where acts of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

Fake news, real problem

The fact denied by soriana It is related to the story that Merca2.0 reported this morning, where the Twitter user “solarpowerade1” assured that he was a victim of homophobia inside a chain store and held the brand responsible for acting in the face of the incident.

The situation seemed to be a genuine act, since the user evidenced the alleged identity of the staff that caused the homophobic comment, which has been denied.thanks to this commitment that retail brands have assumed to remain active within social networks.

It is interesting to see the objective that can be achieved as a brand through social networks, since it is no longer just about traditional goals such as those shown by Social Media Examiner.

The firm revealed that the increase in brand exposure, the commitment to achieve greater web traffic and the generation of leads were the main objectives of social media marketing.

Now that the consumer demands communication from the brand, through social networks, this activism on the consumer’s side is an exercise that undoubtedly does not allow us to understand a very important task, that of understanding the market.

Within the digital channel, a very valuable scheme has been established for the consumer and it is the one that has to do with the exercise of communicating based on the facts and the needs of consumers.

Confront fake news

Clearing up fake news has become a kind of sport that reminds us how important a social network is for distributing information. This invariably leads to thinking about activities that have become very interesting.

A great example of this occurred in Mexico with one of the longest-running personal brands in the industry: Chabelo. The character was the victim of a strong fake news trend claiming that she had cancer. It was Chabelo himself, who took matters into his own hands with a released through his official Twitter account.

