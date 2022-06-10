After the weekend update where we welcomed the new season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3 with a first set of challenges, we already have the challenges of week 1 to complete to get a lot of bonuses.

They are not very complicated challenges of this week 1 of season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3and we’re basically going to have to gather reality seeds, modify a sport utility vehicle, or dance on different blimp crash sites, among others.

So that you can solve it in just one afternoon, we give you the solution to all the challenges of this week 1 of season 3 of Fortnite chapter 3so you can take the experience.

Solution of the challenges of week 1 of Fortnite season 3 Chapter 3

Collect Reality Seeds (3)

To complete the challenge we must gather a total of 3 seeds of reality, which are specifically found inside the pods of these seeds located in the new western area of ​​the map as we indicate below:

Go to this area of ​​the map, find different pods, interact with them to destroy them and thus collect the different seeds of reality and complete the challenge.

Deal damage to opponents with a Designated Marksman Rifle (200)

It is a new weapon introduced this season, and we can find the designated sniper rifle randomly like any other type of weapon, so we recommend that you go to team fight to get it easier and then inflict 200 damage when the battle circle closes.

Modify a Whiplash with offroad tires and also a deflector then destroy structures (50)

First we must find the relevant vehicle, which is a sports car that appears randomly on the map, and then modify it with both off-road tires and a deflector, to later destroy a total of 50 structures on the stage.

We are going to find both the deflectors and the off-road tires in the workshops next to the gas stations that are scattered throughout much of the map. Once you have modified the vehicle, do not forget to do the pertinent damage to structures to overcome the challenge.

Dance in various IO blimp crash sites (3)

We go to any of these places of collision of airships of the OI and perform any emote in them, in a total of three locations:

Get shield bouncing on Saltiñones

We are going to find this species of giant sorbet mushrooms in the new area of ​​the western map that has many purple points.

Search chests in Condo Canyon or Tilted Floors

Head to either of these two named locations and search a total of five chests, something you’ll basically be able to do naturally in matches when you’re around these areas.

Visit Ground Zero on a speedboat

Simply go to Balsa botín, which is the lake that is in the center of the island, pick up any of the speedboats that we have in this area and go to the zero point that is exactly this place:

As you can see, they are challenges that are done very quickly, and that you can overcome in just one afternoon, so you can quickly raise your battle pass level during this week 1.

