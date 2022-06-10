She went to Costco and left more a fan of Breaking Bad and her mezcal

The consumer shared her experience in the wholesale store while the actors promoted their mezcal.

Many of the comments were from fans who also showed their amazement at the actors’ presence at Costco.

Consumers’ loyalty to their favorite brands can grow even more if they present strategies and proposals that reach their hearts. It is the case of a Costco consumer who shared her happiness at going to the wholesale store and coming out more loyal to the brand, especially to the ‘Breaking Bad’ series and its mezcal.

Many times the cinematographic world registers a number of followers and fans, so they become a powerful brand. This happens with the Netflix series Breaking Bad, which despite the fact that it has been broadcast for years, was recorded in the collective of the people, so taking that power to promote other products may be the best strategy.

Experts point out that the film and television industry, all related today by streaming platforms, has always been one of the most important means used to promote products and brands.

Breaking Bad and Costco win over consumers for this reason

Through her account on the social network Twitter, a consumer shared her happiness after going to Costco like a normal day and leave more fan of Breaking Bad.

The consumer shared an image where you can see the leading actors of said series as Bryan Cranston who plays the iconic Walter White and Aaron Paul who plays Jesse Pinkman.

The image of the consumer shows how the actors are in the wholesale store promoting their mezcal “DOS HOMBRES, young espadín mezcal”.

The publication received many interactions, registering more than 12,000 likes and various comments from the digital pulse.

"In your purchase we give you a bag of meta", says one of the comments.

“In your purchase we give you a bag of meta”, says one of the comments.

“That it is called 2 men and mentions a sprat cannot be accidental”says another comment.

"That it is called 2 men and mentions a sprat cannot be accidental"says another comment.

This product that the actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul launched several years ago, with their brand “Dos Hombres”, which is a mezcal in which both actors have decided to bet, is made with espadín agave from the state of Oaxaca. For more than several years, preparations began for the preparation and packaging of this alcoholic beverage to launch it on the market.

These stars are not the only ones who have bet on launching a product taking advantage of their image to promote it, there is the case of fellow actor George Clooney, who in 2017 also bet on a drink of Mexican origin, Casamigos tequila. This firm owned by the Hollywood star managed to sell itself to the British alcoholic beverage giant Diageo acquired the drink for the amount of one billion dollars.

As is the case of Paris Hilton, who has even released perfumes and which have become iconic products over the years, thanks to the brand power that the image of the socialite has around the world.

