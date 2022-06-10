Shakira, the first photos after the separation from Gerard Piqué

Shakira he takes his children to karate, as he always has. Yet this time everything is different. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star was photographed in Barcelona, ​​where she lives, with Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. It is her first date as a single mom since she was declared separated from Gerard Piqué. They had been a couple since 2010. And she was right not to marry him …

You have attempted reconciliation

After 12 years of love one of the most beautiful love stories of showbiz is over, and badly. First the rumors about the separation then the official confirmation of the 45-year-old singer: “We are sorry to confirm that we have separated,” she said in an official statement. “Now to preserve the good of our children, who are our top priorities, we ask you to respect our privacy. Thanks for your understanding”. However, it is impossible to stop the rumors. the latest say that Shakira would have tried at least twice to come back with the footballer ten years younger than her, father of his two children. But according to the website 20Minutos, he has no intention of backing down. Maybe he has lost his mind for the “young blonde in her twenties, who studies and works as an event hostess “and who, as El Periodico tells us, would be the cause of the breakup. “Shakira knows who she is. And it was precisely her appearance in the footballer’s life that led the couple to decide to live apart ».

He has returned to live in the super penthouse

Piqué dived into single life: he would even be “out of control” in high-spirited evenings between discos and night clubs with his teammate and raids Riqui Puig – who is 22 years old – and a large and varied female company. Certainly he has been back for more than a month to live alone, moving to his super luxury penthouse on three floors with terrace and swimming pool (worth 4.5 million euros) in Calle Muntaner, north of Barcelona, ​​where she lived with Shakira before moving together in the residential Esplugues del Llobregat.

Because they never got married

The ball now goes to the lawyers. Facilitated by the fact that Shakira and Pique have never married, by her decision: «Marriage scares me. I don’t want her to see me as a wife, ”she revealed in an interview. «I want you to see me as the lover, the girlfriend…». Everything has changed since then, but the decision turned out to be a wise one. The pop star’s heritage hovers around the 300 million eurosthat of him amounts to 80 million. Now the player would be leaving for the Maldives with his friend Riqui Pui. Meanwhile, she thinks about protecting Milan and Shasha. And to her work. She just happens to want her new NBC show to be titled Dancing with myself (a dance challenge for ordinary people in which she stars with Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and Camille Kostek). Dance alone, Shakira. And she starts from her children.

