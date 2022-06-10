Seven keys to understanding the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

On April 11, the trial began in Farfaix, Virginia, United States, between Johnny Depp Already Amber Heard. Since then, there have been numerous testimonies close to the ex-partner who have positioned themselves on one side or another, or statements that have been key to shedding some light on some contradictory situations according to the versions of its protagonists.

Both describe the other as a toxic person and they declare victims of abuseIn addition to accusing each other of defamation and of seriously harming their careers in the world of cinema. To better understand everything that has happened to date, we are going to review the keys to the trial from its beginning to the present.

The allegation of abuse in the divorce petition

Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard They met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diaries and began their relationship in 2012, marrying three years later, in 2015. Just 15 months later, Amber Heard filed for divorce in May 2016.

“I endured aexcessive emotional, verbal, and physical abuse by Johnny, including angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him,” he said. Amber Heard in her divorce petition, getting a Restraining order of the actor.

For its part, Johnny Depp He denied having laid a hand on his ex-wife and Heard withdrew the restraining order, after signing a million dollar deal with your ex to start an amicable separation process.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always loving. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention of physical or emotional harm“, picked up the joint statement.



Amber Heard’s article that has brought them to trial

However, in 2018 Amber published an opinion piece in the Washington Post titled ‘Amber Heard: I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.’

Although in the article Amber at no point does he mention Johnny Deppwas defined as “a public figure who represents domestic abuse“. In addition, Heard claimed to have witnessed how the institutions “protect men accused of abuse“.

The Disney company must have felt alluded to as one of those institutions, and in 2019 decided to do without Johnny Depp for the rest of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Although in the first accusation of domestic violence the couple reached an economic agreement, on this second occasion and after his dismissal from Disney, JJohnny Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in March 2020, asking you 50 million dollars to his ex-wife for the damage caused to his image and his career.

On September 2, 2020, the actress presented a counterclaim accusing her ex-partner of the same thing, but asking him for 100 million dollars for damages.

In addition, Depp assured in his complaint that she was “the one who perpetrated” the domestic abuse, accusing her for the first time of abuse in the relationship.



Johnny Depp loses the trial against the newspaper ‘The Sun’

After the article Amber Heardthe British newspaper The Sun went a step further by publishing an article in which he referred to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean What “woman beater”.

Johnny Depp sued the newspaper but lost his mind since the judge considered that the phrase was “substantially true”. This new setback made Warner join Disney’s decision and dispensed with the actor of the saga fantastic animals.

The trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: what the plaintiffs ask for

After compiling what has happened previously, we find ourselves in the present, in the trial that has begun two years after the claim and counterclaim of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard.

The first thing that must be taken into account is that despite the fact that accusations of domestic violence, abuse, addictions and even sexual assaultsThese issues have not been what has led the ex-partner to face the courts.

As we have said before, both accuse each other of defamation and they request a millionaire amount of money as compensation for seeing their image damaged and having lost several professional agreements.



The sexual assault accusations

In his statements, Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp not only of physical violence —as he already did in his divorce petition— but also of sexual assault.

He has done so on several occasions during the trial, explaining various situations either in the first person or through his lawyers. Since the actor sexually abused her when he was unconscious of her, he forced her to have sex when he was angry and even raped her with a glass bottle.

Some accusations that both the actor and his defense they have completely denied: “Mrs. Heard he had never made that accusation against Mr. Depp before. If it wasn’t part of his 2016 abuse allegations, then what has changed? When he has realized the seriousness of what he alleged [al acusarlo de violencia de género], has panicked and alleged sexual assault“.

The fight in Australia with conflicting versions

One of the most notorious fights of the couple that did not stop being remembered in the trial, was the one they had in Australia in 2015 shortly after getting married, while the actor was filming one of the deliveries of The pirates of the caribbean.

On the one hand, Amber defends that, after arguing over the Johnny Depp’s addiction to drugs and alcoholEast he raped her with a glass bottle, assuring that her vagina came to bleed.

On the other hand, Depp refers to that night as the one Amber Heard amputated part of a finger by throwing a bottle at him. Although her testimony coincides with the fact that they were arguing because the actress had become angry when she saw her partner drinking, Depp maintains that Amber threw several glass bottles at him slicing off part of a finger upon impact with the shattered glass.

Ben Kingwho was an assistant Johnny Depp Between 2014 and 2015, he spoke in court about tonight and where he found the part of the actor’s amputated finger.

Addiction to drugs and alcohol by both

So much Johnny Depp What Amber Heard have accused each other of having serious drug and alcohol addictions. In particular, the defense of the actress of Aquaman tries to refute Depp’s testimony defending that he denies all kinds of abuse to his ex-wife due to his frequent fainting spells caused by high alcohol consumption.

In this sense, Heard’s team has contributed numerous images in which the actor is seen unconscioussupposedly after having consumed, and that for this reason he does not remember having carried out the serious episodes of which he is accused.

“Johnny on speed is very different from Johnny on opiates. Johnny on opiates is very different from Johnny on Adderall and cocaine, which is very different from Johnny on Quaalude, but I’ve had to learn to pay attention to the different versions of him.” Heard assured in his testimony.



For its part, Depp’s team also accuses Heard of having serious alcohol problems, especially with wine. The manager of his house in London assured that they drank two bottles of red wine a dayalthough he does not remember seeing the actor drink.

In addition, several testimonies have assured in their testimonies that Amber used MDMA and hallucinogenic mushrooms. In her statement, the ex-partner’s driver assured that he had to attend to Amber after taking her to Coachella for having been intoxicated by mixing wine with hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Different diagnoses about Amber Heard’s mental health

Another aspect that is being revealed in the trial is the mental health of Amber Heard. On the one hand, the psychologist Shannon Currywhich is part of Depp’s defense, concluded that Amber suffers from borderline personality disorder and a histrionic disorder upon examination 12 hours for two days.

However, Dr. Dawn, who testified in favor of the actress, revealed that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder derived from domestic abuse by Depp, but also from the previous abuses she suffered as a child.