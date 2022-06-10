Sergio Pérez, the fastest in the first practice of the Azerbaijan GP

In the first practice of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Sergio Pérez prevailed over Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who finished in second, third and fourth place respectively.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez start with the right foot Azerbaijan Grand Prix by finishing in first place during practice 1 and showing the dominance he has had on a track where he has shone in the past.

From the first minutes, the one from Jalisco was in the first places by marking a time of 1:46.545. With this he placed second, only behind his partner Max Verstappen.

The complexity of the Baku circuit caused the cars to fight against the so-called porpoising that has occurred during the first half of the season. Several of the pilots complained to their teams against this phenomenon and that conditions the pilots in the race.

Sergiotogether Max Verstappen took over the first two places for much of the session by using red compound, while third place was placed Charles Leclerc.

Czech Perez he placed first with 1:45.476 with 20 minutes to go and using compound red. With that time he displaced Verstappen to second position by marking an advantage of .334 tenths.

The Tapatio was solid throughout the first hour of training and driving to the limit on the street circuit, which has been characterized by generating some problems due to its 90 degree curves. This Friday Mick Schumacher and Lance Stroll had some problems.

Checo is the Mexican driver with the most victories in Formula 1, obtaining victory in the last Monaco Grand Prix and thereby achieving three wins in the highest category.