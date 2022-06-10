Selena Gomez gives the best tip to make an effect of false eyelashes effortlessly | entertainment pop culture

From the beginning, she had a lot of support from her fans and makeup lovers; in fact, it has received very good reviews for its products.

The famous continues to invest in this project with new lipsticks, foundation shades, among many other beauty items.

In addition to doing a lot of publicity for it, both on her Instagram account and that of ‘Rare Beauty’.

Selena Gomez is famous for her beauty routines

Recently, Selena shared with the world her best tip to have dreamy eyelashes which is very simple to do.

Mascara has become one of the most popular options to enlarge the eyes. Said article can become difficult to apply in case you don’t have practice, but the 29-year-old has the perfect solution to this problem.

At the end of April, Selena shared a video where you can see how she puts on makeup from scratch with her brand’s products to create a very natural look.

She started by applying two matching shades of foundation with the help of a brush to her skin, then used a contour stick, combed and painted her eyebrows, and applied blush to the tip of her nose and cheeks.

However, netizens were stunned when she put mascara on her eyelashes.

Selena revolutionized the Internet with her makeup trick

He focused on the top first; and, for the lower lashes, which are usually more difficult to make up because they are short and small, he did not use the mascara brush, instead, he took a pair of tweezers, and applied the product to the tips.

This showed how easy it is to put mascara on the lower lashes without staining and, jointly, one of the effects it has is that in the end they will look false due to their size and thickness.

In the end Selena put some liquid highlighter on some parts of her face and showed the result of her natural look, which is perfect for any occasion.

As expected, those who saw this video were shocked by the effective tip he gave without planning it, and received comments of astonishment, since many were unaware of it.

“All my life I applied the mascara wrong, I did not know that you could do that, thanks Selena”, “That trick of the lower lashes made my brain explode”, “Selena just gave us the best makeup tip for the eyebrows or “Selena lives in the future thanks to how she applies her mascara”, are just some of the comments that can be read in the original video.

Many replicated it and proved its effectiveness: it went viral on TikTok

The 43-second clip has more than 9.1 million views and around 1 million likes; Additionally, many people and beauty influencers decided to put it to the test to see if it worked.

Below you can see it in full so you can see the steps in detail.

In their videos, many of them verified that, indeed, Selena’s tip did work with any mascara, they only mentioned that care and patience must be used when applying it.

This is because it is a delicate process and care must be taken not to pull the lashes excessively so that they are not pulled out.

“From now on I can tell you that using the tweezers I can apply more mascara, I have more precision, you just don’t have to pull your lashes”, “They look like very 60’s style lashes, it’s incredible that I have lived years without knowing this ” or “I can’t believe it works and it looks divine, do it too, are some opinions of the various videos on TikTok.