Scott Disick’s sweetest moments with his children, Mason, Penelope and Reign his and Kourtney Kardashian

Putting children first! Scott Disick has had ups and downs over the years, but his three children remained his top priority.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t be about kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to the complicated relationship between his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. “Just because their mother and I failed to become a perfect romantic couple, we shouldn’t have anything to do with children.”

The Flip It Like Disick alum dated Kardashian on and off for nine years before shutting it down in 2015. Prior to their split, they welcomed Mason, Penelope, and Reign in December 2009, July 2012, and December 2014, respectively.

“They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we found a way [to coparent]”Disick told us in June 2019.“ We still have to be honest and good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it ”.

The ups and downs of the exes have occurred in both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians, with the ex couple facing obstacles when one of them starts a new relationship.

After Disick split from Amelia Gray Hamlin in late 2021, a source exclusively told us that the founder of Talentless has focused his energies on his family.

“His friends describe him as a loner,” an insider said in November 2021. “He is disconnected from many friends and has only a few close friends in his inner circle. He mainly spent a lot of time with his children ”.

As Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker grew – the couple got engaged in October 2021 and married three times in the spring of 2022 – Disick has once again tried to turn his attention to children.

“All Scott talks about are his kids. … He always lifts them up in conversations when he’s not physically with them, ”a source told us exclusively in December 2021.“ He’s definitely a great father and he takes care of them and loves them so much. … He wants to be a good model for them ”.

A separate source told us in June 2022 that Disick was “having a hard time accepting” the marriage of the Poosh founder to Barker, but he “stopped trying to win her back.” Instead, the New York native has embraced fatherhood even more, spending his 39th birthday in May 2022 surrounded by his little ones.

Scroll down to see Disick’s sweetest moments with Mason, Penelope and Reign:

