Saw Minecraft Games is delayed: new official date of the series

One of the events of streamers most anticipated in recent weeks are the Saw Minecraft Games, a series organized by Auronplay and the Squid Games Craft team that will bring another tournament enviable.

The project of Saw It will be similar to what we experienced with the Minecraft Squid Games but focused and inspired by the Saw horror movie, so we will see deaths, eliminations, tension and fear in equal parts.

However, it will be necessary to wait a little longer to see the series, since they were going to start the June 12 but due to development problems they will be delayed a total of 3 days, so the Saw Minecraft Games start June 15.

They will be played in 3 consecutive days, 15, 16 and 17 June and, as Auronplay already explained, they will be 3-hour sessions each day and many of the participants are expected to fall on the first day.

The Saw Minecraft Games They will have 100 participants and there will be 10 groups of 10 people, so there will be multiple tests at the same time and seeing it from different points of view will take center stage in the series.

Therefore, until next June 15, all that remains is to wait and see who the guests are. The delay, by the way, is due to the fact that they need more hours to verify that everything works correctly.