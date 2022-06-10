Salma Hayek will star in the thriller directed by Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek Y Demian Bichir are the Mexican actors who will star in the next thriller Without Blooddirected by actress Angelina Jolie. The film is based on the homonymous novel by Alessandro Baricco.

Previously, Angelina Jolie Y Salma Hayek shared screen in Eternalsa Marvel movie, but now Demián Bichir, the Oscar-nominated actor, has joined them to bring to life a story of suspense and mystery.

The Veracruz actress announced the news of her participation in said production, through her social networks, where expressed that she was happy to share credits with Angelina Jolie Y Demian Bichir.

the details of Without Blood

The story that tells the thriller Without Blood is an adaptation of best-seller written by the Italian Alessandro Baricco, Bloodless (2002)which talks about the brutality of the war and how this specifically affects a family, which is marked by tragedy and revenge.

According to the American media dead linethe film directed by Angelina Jolie will be recorded in some locations in Rome and Italy, however, the film is in the production phaseso its premiere could be seen until 2023 or perhaps 2024. It is also known that the film will be distributed worldwide by the Freemantle company.

Regarding the confirmed cast, only the participation of Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir has been revealedHowever, no further details were shared about the characters that the Mexican actors will bring to life.

The actors: Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir

Salma Hayek is a Mexican actress, producer and businesswoman who made her film debut for her role in the film desperatein which Antonio Banderas participated, and for his most recent leading role in Fridaa job that took her to the Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actress.

The actress has also shared the screen with actors like George Clooney, Juliette Lewis, Will Smith, Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Eva Mendes, Marc Anthony and Angelina Jolie, just to name a few.

Regard Demian Bichirthe actor rose to stardom after his participation in the tape Red Dawn then become part of Sex, rot and tears. Some time later she ventured into series such as Weeds and in international cinema with, godzilla vs kong Y A BetterLifethe latter, was the title that led him to an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

The also Mexican actor has shared the stage with international figures such as Brad Pitt, Gary Oldman, Jean Dujardin, Diane Kruger, Eva Longoria and George Clooney.

The Angelina Jolie Production

Without Blood It is the fifth production in charge of Angelina Joliewhich is added to titles such as: They Took Him Away: Memories of a Girl from Cambodia (2017), Facing the sea (2015), Invincible (2014), In the Land of Blood and Honey (2011) and the documentary A Place in Time (2007).

The new thriller produced by Angelina Jolie It is part of the contract that the actress signed with the production company Freemantle, to act and produce films, television series as well as documentaries. As far as is known, this agreement will last for three years.

