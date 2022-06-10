Rihanna, her collection of underwear for the month of Pride

Savage x Fenty, the lingerie brand launched by singer Rihanna, pays tribute to the month of Pride with a collection of underwear in vibrant colors, elaborate textures and precious jewel details. The celebrity brand’s proposal, which will soon welcome her first child, celebrates the LGBTQIA + community with four different and intriguing collections: Forever Savage, Tagged by Savage, Carnival Mesh and Show Your Colors. Sensual models of bras, briefs, bodysuits, tops and many other products characterize the second drop of the lingerie label Savage x Fenty founded in 2018, the fashion house created with the aim of creating inclusive clothing accessories created for different types of physicality, styles and genres.

The products of the pop singer’s brand have always had the aim of enhancing and emphasizing the beauty of all bodies, both female and male. On the occasion of Pride month, the new lines are embellished with letter prints with captivating nuances, sensual mesh or lace textures, the whole enriched by sparkling writings and beads. Savage x Fenty also includes sex-positive items, including, garter belts, body stickers, whips and onesie. Nikki Garza, Shaheem Anderson, Xoài Phan, Lilli Johnson, Honey Balenciaga, Tomás Matos, Plastique Tiarasono are some of the famous faces of the LGBTQIA + community, who have posed for Rihanna’s label campaign. But the support of the young Barbadian for the month of Pride does not end here: Rihanna is in fact contributing with various donations to collectives that are involved in supporting and helping people of the LGBTQIA + community, such as, for example, GLAAD and For The Gworls. Rihanna’s news for Savage x Fenty never fails: powerful, fun and provocative.

