Reviews: Review of “Claw” (“Hustle”), by Jeremiah Zagar, with Adam Sandler (Netflix)

Adam Sandler’s production company teamed up with LeBron James for a sports drama set in the NBA universe that has a lot of formula, but that works in almost all its aspects and with the protagonist in one of his best records.

Claw (hustle, United States/2022). Direction: Jeremiah Zagar. Cast: Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangómez, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall. Screenplay: Will Fetters and Taylor Materne. Photography: Zak Mulligan. Editing: Tom Costain and Brian M. Robinson. Music: Dan Deacon. Duration: 117 minutes. Available on Netflix from Wednesday June 8th.

Not because it is old, the controversy surrounding Adam Sandler has lost its validity. On the one hand, there are those who consider him a great comedian and claim that all his family films are little less than unquestionable masterpieces. And there are those who consider him (we consider) him to be a very good actor not so much because of those more superficial comedies but because he has shown it in films that required other records: Intoxicated with love, Diamonds in the rough, The Meyerowitzes and now Claw.

Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, a scouting expert who has worked for the Philadelphia 76ers for years. His job is to travel the world to discover future stars who could join the roster of that NBA team. Although he flies first class and stays in five-star hotels, Stanley has missed his teenage daughter’s 9th birthday and leaves the entire burden of family support to his wife Teresa (Queen Latifah). His career is about to change when the owner of the franchise (Robert Duvall) informs him that he will be appointed as assistant coach, but a few hours later he dies and the venture is left in charge of his ruthless and irritating son. (Ben Forster). His dreams of entering the best basketball courts on the planet come crashing down again and he has no choice but to resume his work as a globetrotter.

And in Spain one of those unique miracles occurs: on a street court he discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez, Utah Jazz player in real life), a construction worker who proves to be a dazzling player. But, of course, the villainous new owner of the 76ers. he will oppose incorporating him and Stanley will assume the personal risk of taking him to the United States and training him (the film there is a fairly explicit tribute to the saga Rocky/Creed).

In its second half, the film directed with a good pulse by Jeremiah Zagar (the same of the praised We the Animals and native of Philadelphia) becomes in a few passages an exercise in brand management of the NBA (not only because one of the producers is LeBron James, but also because dozens of real players and coaches participate), but the formula of teacher-student, veteran-rookie, with its differences of origin, class and sensitivities, it almost never stops working. A buddy movie combined with a sports epic in which multiple and very diverse setbacks are overcome one after another.

What for some may be a story that hides a promotional purpose for the NBA, for others (basketball fans, of course) is a proposal for pure enjoyment with the possibility of seeing not only Hernangómez as a co-star but also legends like Julius “Doctor J” Erving, Kenny Smith, Mark Jackson or Shaquille O’Neal, current players like Boban Marjanovic, Seth Curry, Anthony Edwards, Tobias Harris, Jordan Clarkson, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon or Kyle Lowry, and coaches like Doc Rivers.

One last paragraph for Sandler, who here swings naturally and sensitively between drama and comedy, between a certain solemnity and (self) parody, in a story that has allowed him to channel his more than evident love for basketball and the universe of the NBA.

