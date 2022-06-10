Reveal first images of the wedding of Britney Spears: Madonna and Selena Gomez were present

Jun 10 2022 – 3:30 p.m.



All in white and to the tune of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, Britney Spears walked down the aisle to say “yes” to her boyfriend since 2016, the actor and model Sam Asghari.

The ceremony was held on Thursday, June 9, but now international media, such as People!, revealed details and exclusive images of the day of the “princess of pop”‘s intimate wedding.

The aforementioned show portal spoke with sources close to the singer who would have been part of the special day, in which several of her most famous friends were also present, such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez Y Drew Barrymore.

The photographs show that the link took place in a pink tent, where the 60 attendees were placed on wooden benches. The decoration, meanwhile, consisted of various floral decorations and a huge arch of roses.

“She cried with happiness”

“Britney walked down the aisle alone. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress,” “she cried tears of happiness at times”were some of the statements compiled by the magazine.

Regarding the look that the artist used at this important moment, it was revealed that she opted for a piece from the renowned fashion house versacewhich she complemented with a long wedding veil.

Although she kept the same hair and makeup throughout the night, Spears changed her wardrobe three times, wearing a red minidress during the party, with which she posed on one of the postcards in which she appears with Madonna.

The festivities ended after 11 p.m., and the bride and groom were transferred in a white Rolls-Royce with a classic sign of “just Married” In the back.

“It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairy tale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning,” added the source.

