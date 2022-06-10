Rebel Wilson introduces his girlfriend: “I thought I was looking for a Disney prince and all I needed was a princess” | People

Actress Rebel Wilson is one of the most popular Australian performers of recent times thanks to her roles in Giving the note either JojoRabbit. Comedian with great prestige in social networks (she has more than 11 million followers on her Instagram profile), now Sydney has wanted to share her happiness with her followers by introducing her new partner, Ramona Agruma. “I thought I was looking for my Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed right now was a Disney princess,” the actress joked in a photo on that social network that reached a million views in just 12 hours. I like it.

Wilson, 42, has received great displays of affection for his new love illusion. Other actresses such as Melanie Griffith, Anna Kendrick, the brand new Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie or Jodie Comer have sent him affectionate messages loaded with emoticons of hearts and smiles. Wilson accompanied her phrase from the label “Love is love”, “love is love”, a motto widely used in this LGBTI Pride month.

More information

For just over a year in 2020, Wilson dated Jacob Busch, a scion of a brewing family. The couple cut in February 2021, four months after making their relationship official through social networks, and maintain a cordial friendship. Since then, she had not met another partner, although last November she explained in interviews that she had had “some fun dates” but that she was still “single and looking for the right person.”

This past May, Wilson spoke with the magazine People and there he explained that he was dating someone, without revealing who, explaining that they had met “through common friends.” “Before seeing each other in person, we talked on the phone for weeks. And it was a great way to get to know each other. A little old-fashioned, but very romantic”, she acknowledged. “I think that going through the process of finding that you have more self-esteem makes what you look for in a partner something higher, so I think it is very good to have someone who is an equal, to be in a healthy relationship,” she said. . “There have been times – I’m not saying it’s happened with all my exes, they’re great – where I’ve probably put up with things I shouldn’t have. Being in a healthy relationship is something completely different.”

Ramona Agruma is the founder of a clothing company called Lemon Ve Limon, based in Los Angeles, California. A brand of sustainable sportswear in pastel colors whose sweatshirts cost about 175 dollars (165 euros) and their tanks 49 (46 euros). In addition, she also created the DeLys jewelry firm, according to her Twitter account, with pieces that have been worn by actresses such as Salma Hayek or Hailee Steinfeld (this one, precisely, at the premiere of the second part of Giving the notewhere he shares a poster with Wilson).

On her Instagram profile, closed and where she has 12,600 followers, she also defines herself as an ambassador for another Turkish jewelry brand, the same one that Wilson wore in March at a party after the Oscars. In fact, Agruma joined that celebration afterwards. She had also been seen skiing together at a benefit event in Utah in April. The first images of their relationship date from the beginning of the year.