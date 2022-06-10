Qatar 2022: FIFA agrees with Ecuador, and Chile will not go to the World Cup

Drafting

Ecuador will finally go to the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA confirmed this Friday, which rejected the complaint made by Chile.

The International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) did not give way to the Chilean claim, which considered the inclusion of the player inappropriate Byron Castillo in eight South American qualifying matches.

The Chilean National Association of Professional Soccer (ANFP) alleged that Castillo was, in fact, a Colombian national and that his documentation had been falsified.

But FIFA approved the arguments of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) that the Justice of that country had granted Ecuadorian nationality to the player.

The procedure against the FEF “is declared closed”, indicates the resolution of the FIFA disciplinary commission.

This explained in a statement that it dismissed all charges against the Ecuadorian federation “after analyzing all the documentation received from the parties.”

Chile has a period of ten days to appeal the decision before the FIFA Appeal Committee, and could also go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, Francisco Egas, celebrated the ruling through his Twitter account: “Today sports justice has been done, we always knew how to be on the right side, let’s go Ecuador!!!”.

Chile’s claim dismissed by FIFA pointed to the possible misalignment of Byron Castillo by Ecuador.

What did Chile demand?

The Chilean federation denounced that there was “innumerable proofs” that Castillo was born in Colombia and assured that the documents that grant him Ecuadorian nationality had been falsified.

The ANFP said it had proof that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia, in 1995, and not in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated in his official documents.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Castillo in the match against Chile played in Santiago last November.

Thus, he demanded that article 22 of the FIFA disciplinary code be applied, which means Ecuador losing the matches in which the defender of the Ecuadorian club Barcelona de Quito participated.

If this had happened, Chile would have risen to fourth place in the standings and therefore would go straight to the World Cup in Qatar, which takes place in November and from which Chile was left out.

Ecuador qualified directly for the World Cup together with the teams of Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Peru managed to enter the playoffs by achieving fifth place (the place will be played on Monday against Australia) and Chile was left without options in seventh place.

The Ecuadorian coach Gustavo Alfaro fielded Byron Castillo in the two games against Paraguay and Chile and on one occasion against Uruguay, Bolivia, Venezuela and Argentina.

Chile was left out of the world’s top soccer tournament for the second time in a row.

“We are losing 1-0, but the second half remains,” he said this Friday paul miladpresident of the ANFP, at a press conference together with the association’s lawyer, Eduardo Carlezzo.

“The FIFA ruling surprisingly did not favor us, despite the strong evidence. We will wait for the arguments and we will make an appeal to FIFA. If it does not favor us, we will go to CAS,” the sports arbitration court added. leader.

The ANFP said that the process before FIFA could deliver a result about 20 days after the appeal. For his part, the lawyer assured that they can “exhaust all instances until the end of September or perhaps before.”