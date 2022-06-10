Qatar 2022: FIFA agrees with Ecuador, and Chile will not go to the World Cup

Byron Castillo

Ecuador will finally go to the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA confirmed this Friday, which rejected the complaint made by Chile.

The International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA) did not give way to the Chilean claim, which considered the inclusion of the player inappropriate Byron Castillo in eight South American qualifying matches.

The Chilean National Association of Professional Soccer (ANFP) alleged that Castillo was, in fact, a Colombian national and that his documentation had been falsified.

But FIFA approved the arguments of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) that the Justice of that country had granted Ecuadorian nationality to the player.

