Primary creates tests to demand them

in making decisions, and avoid referrals to the hospital diagnosed in. These are some of the benefits that Primary Care has detected if it had an equipment that doctors request for all health centers after having carried out a pilot test.

“It is important to have tools what are you offering safety and efficiency. Rapid diagnostic tests are necessary for the urban environment, and essential for the rural environment. In addition, after the pandemic we are in an opportune moment to provide Primary Care professionals with these tools”, highlights Antonio Fernández-Pro Ledesma, president of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) during the XXVIII National Congress of said society.

The director has unraveled why society has carried out a ‘trial’ of what Primary Care would be like if it had these devices: “In the face of any infection, it is important to be able to identify if the cause is bacterial or viral. There is a documented high unnecessary antibiotic prescription and if we provided health centers with rapid diagnostic tests, we would achieve a rational use of antibiotics, thus reducing antimicrobial resistance”.

Carmen Rocío García García, a member of the SEMG pain group and one of the coordinators of the proof of concept, has shown herself in the same vein: “The pandemic has shown us the value of early diagnoses to achieve isolation measures and quarantines and the value of the ddifferential diagnostics between different respiratory pathologies with similar signs and symptoms, but with different treatments and prognoses”.

Support to reduce uncertainty and reassure the patient

As detailed by the experts, the validity of these rapid diagnostic tests has been demonstrated and the pilot test sought to “feel” what would happen in Primary Care if they carried it out. “We have done a proof of concept to see if this helps us reduce the uncertainty with which we work. If it can really be implemented and you can invest in it. It is a contact that we later want to extrapolate to a higher level”.

An idea that is also supported by Carmen Sánchez Peinador, president of SEMG Castilla y León and also a participant in the proof of concept: “If we diagnose safely with a test, the patient does not have to be convinced that he or she has a viral infection. Currently, we only have a dialogue with the patient so as not to diagnose an antibiotic and with a diagnostic test we can have more arguments”.

How was the proof of concept?

To demonstrate these arguments, they proposed carrying out multiple teststhrough a ID NOW point-of-care molecular platform, that uses isothermal technology, a proven state-of-the-art molecular technology with proprietary enzymes and constant temperature to achieve DNA amplification in the fastest way available and with analytical sensitivity close to that of real-time PCR systems. The battery of tests included: flu, the respiratory union virus, streptococcus and Covid-19.

Beyond the results obtained in the tests, what is relevant for the SEMG have been the sensations. “Among the participants we have verified that it is a easy, intuitive, fast and practical handling test, which can be carried out by any member of the team after training”, explains García García.

Another of the “positive” aspects is that it establishes a diagnosis in a single act of care and allows knowing the most appropriate specific therapy, according to the aetiology of the disease. With the coincidence of 4 pathologies of great importance and incidence, in the same season of the year, we can confirm the presence of one of them or a presence in a correct way”, explains the doctor, who has also highlighted the enthusiasm with which they have patients received by avoiding “unnecessary” referrals to the hospital.

“It has been a really good experience. The professional leaves satisfied, but the patient even more so. In addition, it gives us great security and several treatments have been avoided, ”says Fernández-Pro.

Cost reduction if rapid diagnostic tests are applied

Another aspect highlighted by the SEMG and which it considers key for its implementation is the reduction of costs that it entails. “The use of appropriate diagnostic tools has shown that reduce costs by 80 percent. Only political will will give entity to a Primary Care that deserves priority treatment, and with it an increase in its resolution capacity that would benefit the patient and the health system “claims Lorenzo Armenteros, spokesman for the SEMG and participant in the test. concept.

For the physician, Family must “take an active position” to obtain maximum capacity in your clinical practice and predicts a great future for these tests. “With them they also avoid going to the hospital and carrying out additional tests. The diagnosis is given at the time by the same team and the patient receives a more appropriate treatment and benefits from a more correct clinical practice because we have more tools for it. It will have a great future and it will be cost-efficient”, assures the doctor, who also qualifies these tests as a tool to fight against under and overdiagnosis.