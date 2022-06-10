Price of the dollar today June 10, peso opens session down

Today Friday June 10, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.6247 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.6682 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency begins operations on this day with a downward trend, when the data on the advance in consumer prices in the US is released, which in the area of ​​food merchandise and food it was positioned at 10.1% during May.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.6682 – Sell: $19.6682

: Buy $19.6682 – Sell: $19.6682 HSBC : Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.85

: Buy: $19.17 – Sell: $19.85 Banamex : Buy: $19.10 – Sell: $20.28

: Buy: $19.10 – Sell: $20.28 Bancomer: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $18.52 – Sale: $19.97

Purchase: $18.52 – Sale: $19.97 Scotiabank: Buy: $19.38 – Sell: $20.11

Buy: $19.38 – Sell: $20.11 IXE: Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $19.94

Purchase: $18.50 – Sale: $19.94 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.62

Purchase: $20.08- Sale: $20.62 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.15 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.10 – Sale: $20.09 Santander: Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.52 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.2769 – Sale: $20.2874

Purchase: $19.2769 – Sale: $20.2874 Banregio: Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.41

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 29,634.3 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso closes session losing 9 cents

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.84 pesos, for $24.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.