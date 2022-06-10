“Perro” Bermúdez recounts his ordeal with Covid

Two days after Enrique “Dog” Bermudez reported that he had Covid-19 for the first time in the pandemiche shared in his social networks: “Despite vaccinations, I continue to suffer.”

Through your account Twitterthe sports commentator detailed how the virus has treated him.

“Waters with #COVID19, despite the vaccines and the Booster, it is attacking me strongly, in the temperature it lowered it to 34.6, almost hypothermia, it has already risen, with a hot bathroom, without air conditioning and very warm in Miami and I continue suffering!!” Bermúdez wrote.

Likewise, true to his style as a soccer narrator, he assured that his wife is taking care of him “in a Versaillesque way!” “Thank God I have an Angel, my wife @ LETICIA777 who is taking care of me in a Versailles way !!!”.

Notably Javier Alarconformer partner of Perro Bermúdez and who would be a guest in the narration of the match between Mexico and Ecuador, could not attend because he was also positive for Covid-19.

Enrique Bermúdez will say goodbye to the narrations in the World Cups, after participating in 12 World Cups. His walk in World Cup tournaments began in Argentina 1978, soon to say goodbye in December in Qatar 2022.

