Parents denounce Ezra Miller for supplying alcohol and drugs to their daughter since she was a minor

the actor again Ezra Miller He is at the center of the controversy, after he was accused of supplying alcohol and drugs for years to a current 18-year-old girl, in addition to exercising violence and intimidation towards her.

They were the parents of the alleged victim, called Tokata Iron Eyeswho filed a complaint against the actor, revealing in the lawsuit the complex relationship they have had since she was 12 years old.

abusive relationship

According to the legal documents, to which TMZ had access, Tokata, who is also an environmental activist, would have met Ezra Miller at the age of 12, from then 23in 2016, when they were visiting the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, United States.

At that time they began to develop a close friendship. So much so, that in 2017 Miller took her to London so that the then teenager could visit the recording studio of “Fantastic Animals”a saga in which the actor participates and of which Tokata is a fan.

So far there was nothing that bothered his parents. However, they assured that over time Ezra facilitated the activist, when she was a minor, alcohol, marijuana and even LSD.

They said that even in 2021, when Tokata was 17, Ezra repeatedly visited the institute where she studied, which she ended up leaving in December of that year, before formally finishing her program.

And after leaving high school, Tokata went to live in Vermont with Miller.. The young woman’s parents came to the actor’s house to look for her, and there they realized that her daughter did not have her driver’s license, car keys, bank card and other items necessary to move independently.

Also, after checking Tokata’s body, they realized that she had bruises For the same reason, they took her from that place, however, a few weeks later she escaped again with Ezra Miller to New York.

From there, the two have traveled to different points. One of his favorites has been Hawaii, where Ezra was arrested several times. On one of those occasions, he went for assault a woman with a chair in a bar.

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, the threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to dominate a young Tokata teenager,” the girl’s parents denounce in the legal document, who also revealed that the actor forced her to change her name, renaming herself Gibson.

Tokata’s reply

Although Tokata’s parents are concerned about her state of health, the truth is that the young woman does not share this concern.

In a long statement, he assured that he is mentally stable, and even treated Ezra Miller as his “comrade”. Although he assured that he is fine, he announced that he will be seen by a “mental health professional” with whom he will talk about his “anxiety” and “probable depression”.

What Tokata’s parents are asking for is that the justice system file a restraining order from Miller towards the young woman. The hearing that will review the case was set for July 2022.

