“ON AIR!” – COURSES: “Ronaldo to Roma? Bullshit “, MAGNI:” Ibanez away and into Theate, perfect operation “, PIACENTINI:” I buy Belgians with my eyes closed “

LATEST NEWS AS ROMA

Mario Corsi (Sport Sound Center): “The DAZN price increase? These are completely crazy and I hope no one does the subscription. This time is tragic, in the winter there will come some increases in light and gas that to speak of tram is little … Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma? For a moment yesterday I thought about this bullshit … you have to tell me why … Roma don’t miss the Champions … “

Augusto Ciardi (Tele Radio Stereo): “Isco passed for a retiree who had not played for six years, always injured, with a full stomach … a series of planetary bullshit, which as long as a fan says it is acceptable, but if certain nonsense is said by those who are paid for writing or speaking cannot be accepted. In the last three years Isco has played little, 500 minutes, but more than Origi who is passed off as the new Benzema … “

Massimiliano Magni (Sport Network): “Xhaka seems to be back in the running for Roma, he who did not disdain to come to Mourinho’s court and who with the arrival of Tielemans seems to have ended up on the market again. As for Celik and Solbakken, from what I read we are in the final stages. Theate? I would take him immediately, he did a great championship, he is very young, and he is a good player. If I give Ibanez away as they say for 35 million, I exchange it immediately. You would spend 15 on him, and you could put the other 20 on the midfielder. It would be the perfect operation … “

Gianluca Piacentini (Sport Network): “Theate? I buy from Belgium, Holland and Germany even without looking … For me they were born to play football for physical and mental characteristics. In this case, we know him, he is a great player, Theate is next year’s Bremer, who could be worth 50 million next year … “

Maurizio Catalani (Sport Network): “Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma? Take a 37-year-old player at 10 million salary to make him do a year … For heaven’s sake, I bow, great player, but it reminds me of those great players who come to Rome at the end of their career … He is certainly intact, and maybe he would come, but I have the impression that the descending parable for the age has begun. In my opinion, he would still score 15-16 goals in Italy, but I don’t understand why he should give up playing the Champions League. Matic? Great player, but if you start taking him and Ronaldo, it means you want to be an instant team and don’t think too much about tomorrow. Having said that, if CR7 arrived I would be delighted … “

Roberto Pruzzo (Radio Radio): “Senesi would be a good sign, he’s a left-handed and plays well. In midfield it takes two more good shots, high-level players. Matic and Cristante cannot play together, and Pellegrini must remain advanced otherwise he will lose many goals. Another year of Zaniolo at Roma would be good for both him and the team … “

