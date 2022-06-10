Olivia Wilde uses these 2 low cost products in her skincare

Celebrities also have their reference low cost products. Among these there is Olivia Wilde. The actress is a fan of the brand’s moisturizer CeraVeas well as the company Cetaphil. In the past, speaking to Popsugar, he said: “I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They are delicate and simple “. Cerave cream offers long-lasting hydration and UV protection. Contains a blend of three ceramides, the patented MultiVesicular Emulsion technology, niacinamide and vitamin E, which hydrate while balancing the complexion for an even skin tone.

Cetaphil Cleansing Emulsion is the other product used by Olivia Wilde. An ally against sensitive, dry and intolerant skin. Its pH balanced formula protects the skin during daily cleansing, helping it to maintain the necessary hydration. The skin is thus effectively cleansed of all impurities, avoiding the sensation of skin dryness. It can also be used to remove make-up from the face. It is also indicated for the skin of babies and children, when the skin is damaged or subjected to pharmacological treatments. Also excellent on very sensitive skin due to rosacea, psoriasis and eczema.

Other products loved by celebrities.

Selena Gomez she said she always keeps candles and the Heritage Store Rosewater & Glycerin tonic close at hand on her nightstand. Sarah Jessica Parker loves La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Fluide Soothing Protective Moisturizer. “It’s the only moisturizer I’ve ever used,” said the actress. Penélope Cruz uses Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum. Kristen Bell told Allure that she uses Skin Ceuticals’ Phyto Corrective Gel to soothe and hydrate the skin while reducing the visibility of redness.

There is an L’Oréal face serum within everyone’s reach that also has the actress among its fans Elle Fanning. Let’s talk about the L’Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives 1.5 percent Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum. American politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed to use this vitamin C face Cerave Vit C.



