Nother, out the new single “Us”

He has already trod the stages of various international festivals, from Sziget to SXSW, and tonight he will arrive on the Primavera Sound stage, among the three Italian artists present at the event. He is Stefano Milella, in art Notherproducer, composer and member of Fabryka.

The artist, who will perform tonight at Primavera Sound at the Parc Forumdi in Barcelona, he already has an album under his belt, Future is Brightreleased in 2021, and today releases her new single, Usin collaboration with Moon Leap.

The song pays homage to the electronic scene of the 90s, with a video clip that is an ode to the “liturgy of dance”, produced by Marco Santi. «The dance has always expressed freedom, reaction and liberation. She translates and tells the silences in which the most intimate experiences are kept, whether they have arisen from a desperate cry, a sudden embrace. From the kiss that one has always wanted to give, from the positive outcome of the exams or from a painful farewell ». To say it is Nother about his new single. “Today the dance has a different and renewed meaning, after two years of deprivation of a social and relational nature, interrupted rituals and denied opportunities for expression“.

Always on Us, the artist declared: “It’s a distorted love song about the end of the world and an anthem for new beginnings. A way to face your fears by asking someone you love for help“.

Nother, like composer, has credits for National Geographic, Fox and the History Channel. In addition, she has worked on several soundtracksfrom The South is nothing to Only for the weekend. His album Future is Bright marked his debut in electronic production.

Tonight, as mentioned, Nother will perform at Primavera Sound 2022.



