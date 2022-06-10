Noah Beck in Florence and 4 other absurd encounters with celebs

Imagine meeting Noah Beck, one of the most famous TikTokers on the streets of Florence, talking to him for several minutes without recognizing him, only to understand who he is after several tests provided by himself.

It happened to two girlsgleefully unaware of the fortuitous and fortunate encounter that, after learning that he is in front of Noah Beckthe celeb social with 33.4 million followers, boyfriend of Dixie D’Amelio and brother-in-law of the more famous Charli D’Amelio, have started shooting and posting a few videos that are obviously destined to go super viral.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Have you ever thought of seeing Noah Beck dancing to a Fabri Fibra song? After all… The Multiverse is something we know very little about.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

And do you want to miss the chance to teach him some bad words in Italian?

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In short, an evening not to be forgotten!

Biting celebs by chance is a totally different emotion than meeting them at a concert you’ve been waiting for months or on a red carpet where you expected to see them..

There is that mix of surprise, amazement, embarrassment and fate that make the moment iconic enough to pass on the story at family reunions from generation to generation or to show off on a first date to be cooler. Here are other absurd and totally memorable encounters:

HARRY STYLES DOGSITTER

You know the saying “dog life” well … sometimes they have it better than us, some of them manage to spend a few minutes in the company of Harry Styles. It happened to a furry guy named Oscar, the mistress said: “I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to collect my takeout order but couldn’t go in because I had my dog ​​with me. So Harry, given the situation, touched me on the shoulder and told me that he could keep an eye on Oscar so that I could have my dinner. Yes, he is a golden boy “. “You’re so Goldeeeeeen“Harry.