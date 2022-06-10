‘Ms. Marvel’ introduces a new heroine (and a new actress)

Iman Vellani, who plays the title character in “Ms. Marvel,” in Los Angeles on May 11, 2022. (Bethany Mollenkof/The New York Times)

When Iman Vellani sees herself as the lead in “Ms. Marvel,” she can’t help but experience a certain sense of disbelief. Before this Disney+ series came into her life, Vellani was a high school senior with a seemingly impossible dream: to take part in a Marvel project. She today plays one of her mighty champions, like some of the actors she has idolized throughout her life.

Vellani said that at times it was difficult for him to connect his current self with the person he sees in the series. “I look so young,” she recently stated. “I feel different now. I feel like I’ve matured 20 years.”

To clarify, Vellani turned 18 when she filmed “Ms. Marvel” and at present she is 19 years old.

Despite all the experience Vellani has gained with the series, she knows that she will still be underestimated because of her age and status as a newcomer, whose biggest concerns, until recently, were presenting final papers in high school and applying to universities.

However, none of that has deterred Marvel from placing her at the center of its latest superhero adventure.

“Ms. Marvel,” based on the comic book series, tells the story of Kamala Khan, a Jersey City high school student who admires Marvel’s superheroes from afar, until she mysteriously gains powers that allow her to fight alongside them.

When the character was given her own comic book in 2014, Khan was a crucial part of Marvel’s effort to diversify its editorial line: She was an unlikely, Muslim, Pakistani-American protagonist. Now, “Ms. Marvel” offers similar potential for broader representation in the ever-expanding titan that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Iman Vellani, who plays the title character in “Ms. Marvel,” in Los Angeles on May 11, 2022. (Bethany Mollenkof/The New York Times)

In mid-May, Vellani spoke in a video interview from Los Angeles, as part of his very first media tour. Just two years earlier, Vellani was a high school student in Markham, Ontario, where his family had emigrated from Karachi when he was about a year old.

Continue reading the story

Even though she was only 5 years old when the first MCU movie, “Iron Man,” was released, Vellani has grown into the kind of ardent Marvel devotee who blithely confesses that her three favorite people in the world are Robert Downey. Jr., Billy Joel and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

When he auditioned for his high school’s theater group at age 13, Vellani stated at the time that his dream role would be anyone in the MCU. A few years later, she went to school on Halloween wearing a Ms. Marvel costume that she had created with her grandmother.

“No one knew who she was dressed as,” Vellani said. “Everyone thought it was Flash. So I had to buy a comic and take it with me.”

At a certain point in her studies, the precocious teenager lost hope of becoming a professional actress. “The worst place to be is in a room with 15-year-olds who think they are Daniel Day-Lewis,” she said. “That will make you hate acting right away.”

However, her curiosity was reignited when she heard about the opportunity to audition for “Ms. Marvel”. “My aunt opened a group chat that she never checked and someone had forwarded that audition call through WhatsApp which she then sent to me,” Vellani explained. “It was definitely the most Pakistani way this could have happened.”

Compared to traditional Marvel heroes like Captain America (who was created before America’s entry into World War II) or Spider-Man (first published in 1962), Kamala Khan is hardly a novice.

It was created less than a decade ago by a team that included Sana Amanat, who was a publishing editor at Marvel before becoming a production and development executive at the studio and an executive producer on “Ms. Marvel”.

In conversations with her then-colleague Stephen Wacker, who also helped create the character, Amanat said she had expressed her desire for a heroine who, like her, was Muslim and the daughter of Pakistani immigrants. Amanat said she wanted her stories to reflect “some of the tribulations of being an awkward teenage girl of color: going to prom alone, fasting and playing basketball or lacrosse, wearing leggings under shorts in 90-degree weather.” .

In her early comics, written by G. Willow Wilson and illustrated by artists like Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, Khan deliberately sought to resemble Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers’ superheroine alter ego.

That narrative choice, Amanat said, was meant to illustrate a real-life dynamic that he had experienced in his youth.

“When you’re a person of color and you look outside, who are the people that you idolize and wish you were like? They look nothing like you. Captain Marvel is very iconic in that sense: she’s blonde, blue-eyed, and tall. The story turned from there, “said Amanat.

Bisha K. Ali, head writer and executive producer of “Ms. Marvel,” he said, faced conflicting goals in his adaptation of the comics: he had to preserve the parts of Khan’s character and world that readers already loved, and help viewers make connections with her by the time she makes more appearances in Marvel. the MCU, which is already scheduled in “The Marvels”, a new movie whose premiere is scheduled for 2023.

“The challenge was really, what do we choose?” said Ali, who was also a writer on the Marvel television series “Loki.” “What do we choose that prepares this person for his presence in the MCU, to be a part of this gigantic global media phenomenon, but also makes him feel intimate and personal and vital?”

Ali said he focused on “Ms. Marvel” as the story of a person discovering who she is, she stated, “All superheroes have powers.” “But if someone in her heart knows themselves, that’s very empowering, especially someone who comes from a historically marginalized group.”

As Vellani went through the various stages of her audition process in early 2020—submitting a headshot; present an audition recorded by herself; traveling to the Marvel offices in Los Angeles for a screen test—her future colleagues were charmed by her enthusiasm and her innocence. (“Iman is not only an amazing new talent,” her hero Feige wrote in an email, “but she is also a huge fan of the MCU who knows and loves this character as much as anyone at Marvel Studios.”)

Now Vellani must reckon with not only the benefits of playing a Marvel superhero, but also the drawbacks, including a subset of audience members who see any effort to represent diversity as a breach of old traditions and who register their outrage on social networks.

When asked if he had encountered this type of criticism during his time at Marvel, Amanat gave a knowing giggle. She replied, “Well, don’t look my name up on YouTube, it’s not a good idea.”

According to Amanat, this type of negative reaction “is simply the nature of the industry.” “I don’t understand why the space to play is so small. We’re not taking anything away from Captain America, we’re just out here doing our thing. That makes me sad and frustrates me a little bit.”

However, Amanat claims that projects like “Ms. Marvel” are important to an audience not used to seeing themselves reflected in entertainment franchises.

“I think of my nieces, my goddaughters and the daughters of my friends,” he said. “I imagine them growing up and having Iman Vellani in the world, wearing a superhero costume, and that seems incredible to me. They’ve never had this.”

Vellani was more cautious in speaking about such criticism of the character of Ms. Marvel.

“I don’t have social networks, so I haven’t come across anything directly,” Vellani said. “You can’t make everyone happy and that’s not our goal anyway. That would be dooming you to failure.”

“If I go to work every day thinking, ‘I’m the first Muslim superhero,’ I won’t get anything done,” he added.

© 2022 The New York Times Company