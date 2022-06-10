Miniskirts, and how to avoid the most common mistakes when wearing them at 40+

The new fashion bets are eliminating the fear of showing off mini skirtsbecause the inheritance of Britney Spears is coming back in the best way. Little fabric and a lot of style was what was seen on the Spring-Summer 2022 catwalks, positioning the most beloved combinations (or maybe not) of the 90s and the first years of the century as the base of the season. But how to carry them without taking a false step, especially to the 40+?

When we are in glorious age of 40 and a little more, life becomes easier, the dream maps have been fulfilled, and wisdom reaches its peak, and with it the knowledge of the Personal style. The wardrobe is complemented by basics, and elegant designs become a priority. However, we are no strangers to the trends of the moment, and setting sail on them is not as difficult as we thought, well if you have the right tricks. After learning that the mini skirts they’re back, we’ll replace ‘they’re not for me’ with ‘i’m 40 and they look perfect on me’.

Before rushing to the main showcases, it will be essential to familiarize yourself with the common mistakes when carrying mini skirts after 30, because we do not want to commit a faux pas hard to forget.

What are the mistakes of wearing miniskirts at 40+?

Wearing tube miniskirts