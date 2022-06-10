Minecraft: Everything you need to know about frogs and tadpoles in The Wild Update

Minecraft is one of the most important games in history, which for more than 10 years has been updated with new blocks, biomes, creatures and other surprises. It is an unprecedented success and there is always something to announce for the Mojang sandbox.

Without going any further, The Wild Update was launched on June 7, a long awaited update for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (consoles and mobiles) and Minecraft: Java Edition (PC, Mac and Linux).

The Wild Update incorporates many novelties for the Mojang title (here we share the most important ones), and one of them is the Frogs. These amphibians have come to the cubic world of Minecraft to stay.

If you are an expert in amphibians and want to know everything about these creatures in the game, here is a guide to Minecraft: Frogs, what they do and when they will be available.

Frogs, what they do and when they will be available

The Wild Update is a great joy for all Minecraft players, which is available for all editions and versions of the title. incorporates two new biomes, block types and creatures.

One of the creatures making their debut in The Wild Update are frogs. These friendly amphibians are found in one of the new biomes for the game (the swamps)and they are more useful than they seem at first glance.

Minecraft frogs are just like their real life counterparts. They are found on the water lilies, croaking and jumping from here to there. Sometimes you can see these animals sliding on the rocks or the plants of the swamps.

When will frogs be available in Minecraft? The truth is that they already arebecause The Wild Update can now be downloaded for Minecraft on PC, consoles and mobiles.

Of course, frogs are not the only novelty in the amphibian field. Every good biologist (even in Minecraft) knows that these animals arise from tadpoleswhich are essentially baby frogs.

The funny thing about frogs in Minecraft is that there are different types (depending on their color or characteristics) and we can raise them in a small pond. Of course, keep in mind that we must first raise a few tadpoles.

In total there are three types of frogs in Minecraft. All of them arise from the original form as a tadpole, and their evolution will depend on the climate and habitat in which they are found.

Frog Types and Tadpole Breeding

Unlike other animals in Minecraft, frogs will always appear as tadpoles in their original form. It is impossible to find a mini frog running around there.

Yes indeed, the only way to get tadpoles is from an adult frog. In short, the first thing we need to do is find a frog and start our breeding from this point.

From this frog a series of tadpoles will emerge, which we must deposit in a small pond or lake. Keep in mind that depending on the temperature and the biome we are in, one type of frog or another will come out.

Important: tadpoles can only live in water. To get them to grow into adult frogs, you’ll need to raise them in an aquatic environment.

The first type of frog is the standard (brown), which will emerge from those tadpoles reared in temperate climates. This actually includes all the biomes in Minecraft… except for two.

then we have the snowy frogs, which are the first special type of amphibian in Minecraft. They differ from standard frogs by the color of their skin. (dark green instead of brown). To get this type of frog, you will have to raise tadpoles in a snowy biome.

Last we have desert frogsalso known as tropical frogs. Its completely white color (or gray, depending on how you look at it) differentiates them from the other two types. The only way to obtain them is by raising tadpoles in a desert biome.

Minecraft: The Wild Update is available from June 7 in the two versions of Minecraft (Bedrock and Java), as well as in all the platforms on the market.

Minecraft: The Wild Update is available from June 7 in the two versions of Minecraft (Bedrock and Java), as well as in all the platforms on the market.