Millionaire proposes to Amber Heard after losing trial against Johnny Depp

After a week of receiving the verdict of the controversial trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard received the unusual proposal through her Instagram account.

Apparently the 36-year-old actress dated a Saudi businessman, who for his part did not hesitate to contact her to propose marriage with a series of messages and a voice note in which her rejection of Johnny Depp did not go unnoticed, assuring that it is better than the.

It may interest you: Julia Garner could be in charge of playing Madonna in her next biopic

The man’s initiative arose after the unfavorable verdict received by Amber Heard last week, in which they demand a payment of just over 10 million dollars for the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” as compensation for defamation.

Imagining the tight economic situation that the actress could be going through, the millionaire decided to “hold out a hand” and propose marriage.

The message Amber Heard received

“Amber, since all the doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I have noticed that some people hate you and bully you, therefore, I decided to marry you. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man, “wrote the businessman.

The unexpected proposal has caused a stir on social networks and two currents of opinion, on the one hand those who see the man’s initiative as positive and on the other those who brand it as out of place and in bad taste.

At the moment Amber Heard has not confirmed or denied the information circulating through various media, because the last thing she shared through her social networks was a statement in which she expressed the great disappointment she felt upon receiving the verdict in the case.

The most read of Metro: Who is Jason Alexander, the man who broke into the house of Britney Spears?