Mi Box 4S MAX, Xiaomi’s top-of-the-range 8K set-top box costs less than you think

The new Mi Box 4S MAX, fifth generation of Xiaomi’s ‘set-top-boxes’, increases its power and offers HDMI 2.1, dual-band WiFi, support for Dolby and DTS audio and 8K resolution… For less! from 75 euros!

A few weeks ago in Andro4all we analyzed the Xiaomi Mi Box and the Amazon Fire TV Stick to know which one was more worthwhile, although the joy has not lasted for a short time because the truth is that the Haidian giant is going to make that comparison obsolete, since it has just introduce ourselves in China to the great renewal of its set-top-boxes for tv with a more performance model that will increase possibilities to offer HDMI 2.1 ports and support for 8K resolutions that we all expected.

Of course, we talk about this Xiaomi Mi Box 4S MAX that we now show you in detail, and that first arrives in China as a prelude to a global deploymentin your case and in the case of such an important product, we can say that it will before or after.

This will be the top of the range Mi Box, so obviously its price will suffer a bit, costing 499 yuan in its native country, about 70.15 euros at the current exchange ratewhich also when imported will grow significantly in our markets to place it well above the 47 euros more or less that a Mi Box 4S costs.

In terms of features, as GizmoChina colleagues told us, the new Mi Box 4S MAX has more power, better connectivity and the same compatibility with basic multimedia technologies such as Dolby audio:

chipsets : Amlogic S905X3, 12 nanometers CPUs quad core Cortex-A55 @ 1.9GHz ARM Mali-G31 MP2 GPU dual core

: Amlogic S905X3, 12 nanometers 4 GB of RAM

64GB of storage

HDMI 2.1

Wi-Fi 5 dual band

4K video output and 8K

Image Compatibility HDR and sound Dolby and DTS.

As the previous ones already did, the new Mi Box 4S MAX will offer MIUI for TV as an operating system, an Android-based interface that moves away from the Google TV experience and offers its own app store, including native sync and control from the suite room of MIJIA’s digital home and the proprietary intelligent assistant called XiaoAI.

It is obvious that it also includes a remote control with bluetooth connectivityin which a microphone has been incorporated to enable voice commands.

There’s a USB port for expansion and games can be installed, in addition to view content wirelessly from a smartphone or also from hard drives or other external memory units.

Here we leave you more images published on the website of the retailer chinese jd.com, and us We remain attentive to notify you with your international landing because it will surely be one of the most interesting devices in the sector of set-top-boxes for TV.

