Melissa McCarthy does not deny or affirm her role in Thor: Love and Thunder

just like you did Andrew Garfield prior to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Hometo the surprise of the fans, Melissa McCarthy is going to great lengths to deny his presence in the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Thor: Love and Thunderor at least he doesn’t want to confirm it.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, to promote his upcoming Netflix movie, God’s Favorite Idiot, the presenter Jimmy Fallon asked the actress about her possible cameo in the upcoming Thor movie, and she shared a paparazzi photo of McCarthy dressed as Hela, who was played by Cate Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok.

Melissa McCarthy in the leaked photo of the set of Thor: Love & Thunder

“You look like you on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder and my question is, is that you? Is this photo real?” asked the presenter. “You know what that was? That’s me going to my cousin Dawn’s wedding book party.”McCarthy replied between laughs. “That’s how it is [cómo] you dress up to go to a bridal book party.”

“So you can neither confirm nor deny what this is…”, Fallon continued, pressing McCarthy, who kept a straight face. Photos of McCarthy have been doing the rounds online for some time, with many speculating that she could appear in a stage play that retells the events of Ragnarok, similar to what he did. Matt Damon in that movie, where he played a Loki lookalike in a local Asgardian production, while Luke Hemsworth imitated the character of his brother Chris.

These rumors surfaced after McCarthy and her husband ben falcone post an Instagram video on Christmas 2020, where they both asked Chris HemsworthTaika Waititi Y “Marvel” if they could be part of Thor: Love and Thunder. “Melissa and I are desperate to be in the movie Love and Thunder”Falcone announced, while McCarthy added: “I’m not afraid to perform a monologue.”

The two continued to joke about his abilities, his willingness to do just about anything on screen, and his love of Marvel movies. Finally, Falcone concluded: “We could be love and thunder, or thunder and love”. However, it seems that we will have to wait and see for ourselves if McCarthy and Falcone actually appear in the film, when it hits theaters on July 8.

