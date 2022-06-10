Meliá introduces its wellness proposal “Wellness for Cancer” • Online Plus

Punta Cana, DR.– With the aim of staying at the forefront of wellness trends, Grupo Meliá has decided to form part of the international “Wellness for Cancer” initiative through its Yhi Spa wellness program, which aims to create a bridge with the medical community in order to facilitate self-care and offer better lifestyle options for people who have been affected by this condition.

The certification was recently carried out by “Wellness for Cancer” with the aim of educating staff through a program developed in conjunction with oncologists, comprehensive doctors and other wellness specialists, starting the first training at Paradisus Cancun at their Yhi Spa managers and trainers from Mexico and the Dominican Republic, as well as their teams from the Mexican Caribbean.

Through this certification, Grupo Meliá seeks to offer the possibility of helping its guests to reconnect with themselves, learn to calm their bodies and nourish themselves through a personalized service that adapts to each of their needs regardless of their condition and without being a medical treatment. The purpose is to create a safe relaxation space for everyone. In this way, the assigned therapists carry out a consultation before starting. Depending on the client’s health status, the necessary adjustments are made to provide a comfortable and safe treatment for each of its guests.

“The Wellness for Cancer certification not only adds to the support we can give to clients experiencing this difficult time in their lives, but it also adds to the technical ability of the therapist with a more mindful approach to the power of her hands to heal on a personal and professional level,” he said. Arabelle del Pilar Rosario, Director of Spa and Wellness at Meliá Hotels International in the Dominican Republic. “We must take responsibility for our role in creating a comfortable and safe space for our clients to reduce their stress and find inner peace,” he concluded. Louis Ramirez, Director of Spa and Wellness of Meliá Hotels International in Mexico.

Grupo Meliá is committed to actions that generate prosperity and social development in the communities where they are present. That is why, based on this certification, we will seek to collaborate with associations fighting breast cancer where certified therapists can apply everything they have learned and offer their personalized wellness services to people who are receiving treatment.

