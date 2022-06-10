Melanie Pavola showed off her fiery curves with a daring swimsuit

The beautiful model and influencer from Monterrey, Melanie Pavola posed in the hottest in her most recent postcard where she posed with a spicy swimsuit causing the delight of her followers.

Through her official Instagram account, the beautiful influencer of the northern sultana showed off her little treasure in her publication, which was soon filled with likes and comments about her incomparable beauty.

“I want a beach, you and me…” shared the influencer from Nuevo León.

Melanie Pavola has become famous for her publications in magazines such as The Tailgate Times, Tease Nothing, among others, in addition to always being active on her Instagram account, where she already has more than 2.5 million followers.