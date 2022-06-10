Megan Fox is the best dressed in a red vinyl dress in New York

Flowers for spring? Sure, wear vinyl in summer? It can be considered outrageous. However, with fans of this type of fabric like Megan fox, Léa Seydoux, Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox, the style that breaks the limits is currently a trend. Certainly, the latest to join the trend is heto star of Jennifer’s Bodya woman who is always ready for a risky moment on the red carpet and has us accustomed to dizzying outfits.

This was Megan Fox’s dress at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival

This week, on the first day of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, the 36-year-old actress She dressed to the nines in a strapless vinyl midi dress from Sportmax’s Fall-Winter 2022 collection that made her look like a modern Jessica Rabbit. To get the maximum impact from her, Fox paired her dress with silver ankle-strap heels, her hair loose and perfectly straight, and her makeup in delicate pink tones with a pronounced cat-eye. But her best accessory? Hers fiancé to her musician and singer, Machine Gun Kelly, of course, who balanced her bold style with an all-white suit.

Contrasting with her fiancé in white. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Sportmax Autumn-Winter 2022. gorunway

It is by no means the first time Megan fox dares with a daring sartorial move like this. Think of that Zuhair Murad-signed leather dress she wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, or the time she wore a crystal-embellished Dolce & Gabbana tank top that literally said Sex o, going a little further, Mugler’s naked dress with which he surprised everyone at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. When it comes to emulating fox’s wardrobecarnations, roses and sunflowers do not apply.

Article originally published in British Vogue, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Amira Saim.