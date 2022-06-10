Megan Fox falls in love in New York with a red latex dress

Megan fox has redefined his style in recent months and was in the spotlight when he arrived at Tribeca Film Festival in New York to present his new film Taurusco-written by her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

The 36-year-old star dazzled dressed in a spectacular red latex dress, signed by Sportmex. The midi-cut garment did not have straps, but it did have spikes on the left and right ends that gave it a different touch.

She paired the look with silver strappy sneakers and a perfect lavender manicure. She highlighted her features with highlighted eyebrows, cat eye liner, peach blush and lip gloss.

Photo: Grosby Group

Machine Gun Kelly wore a white sequin dress with an eye-catching syringe earring at the event.

Taurus is a movie that is based on the life and experiences of Machine Gun Kelly. It is directed by Tim Sutton and tells the story of “a musician on the rise, but with problems, who spends his days and nights looking for inspiration to record his next song”, according to dead line.

This is the second movie starring together MGK and Megan fox, because they met while recording the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, with Bruce Willis. They will also appear together in Good Mourning, written and directed by MGK and Mod Sun.

Megan fox is about to marry the rapper Machine Gun Kelly and confirmed to Glamor that they drank each other’s blood by committing; they don’t just carry it in a vial around their neck.

“Yes. People imagine us with glasses like in Game of Thrones, but it’s only a few drops. Sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes,” he confessed.

the star of transformers he says he reads tarot cards, likes astrology and does physical meditations. “I do rituals on new moons and full moons and all these things,” he notes.

The musician uploaded the video of the engagement ring to instagram and wrote: “Yes, in this life and in all lives. Under the same branches under which we fell in love, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.”

The ring is valued at $500,000 and includes an emerald, birthstone of Megan foxand a diamond, the stone of Machine Gun Kelly. The two gemstones are set in two magnetic bands of thorns that come together “like two halves of the same soul forming the dark heart that is our love,” noted Gun Kelly.

The rapper added that the ring has “thorn” jewels, so if Megan Fox takes it off, she will feel pain. “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”