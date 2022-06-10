Meet inside the millionaire triplex apartment that Hugh Jackman sells in Manhattan

Actor Hugh Jackman is looking to sell his Manhattan apartment for several million dollars.

australian actor Hugh Jackman53 years old, has just put up for sale, in $38,900,000 dollarsthe luxurious triplex apartment in which he lives since 2008.

The building, located inside the Meier South Tower, in West Village, Manhattanwas bought 14 years ago by the protagonist of ‘Wolverine’ and his wife, Deborah-Lee Furnessafter disbursing $21,000,000 dollars.

“They’ve lived there for 14 years, they love the apartment and the building, but they feel like it’s gotten to the point where they need something new,” real estate agent Deborah Grubman told Mansion Global.

The apartment kitchen is open and extremely spacious (The Grosby Group)

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the apartment -which covers floors 8, 9 and 10- has an extension of 11,000 square feetwith five bedrooms, with five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

On the eighth floor there are four bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, a library with a half bath, and a recreation room with a terrace and views of the Hudson River.

From the recreation room you have a very nice view of the Hudson River (The Grosby Group)

On the ninth level there is a great room, a piano room, an office, a kitchen, and a dining room, while on the tenth floor there is the master bedroom with a spa-like bathroom and dressing rooms, as well as a sauna and a of exercises.

Hugh Jackman’s apartment is striking for its white walls and glass walls (The Grosby Group)

In addition to enjoying an entire spa inside the apartment, future residents will also be able to enjoy a fitness center in the common areas, the Perry Street restaurant by renowned French chef Jean-George Vongerichten’s, as well as the 24-hour concierge service of the day

So far it is unknown where the couple will move once they finalize the sale of the apartment, although everything seems to indicate that they will continue to live in the area, since they are lovers of the Big Apple.

To see more images of Hugh Jackman’s still home, click here.

Keep reading:

New Jersey house for sale where Whitney Houston recorded her last greatest hits

Video: ‘The Rock’ moves his mother and brings him to tears after giving him a new house

This is the Miami mansion to which Shakira will move with her children after separating from Piqué

Diego Boneta and Renata Notni Debut $3,900,000 House and Love Nest in West Hollywood