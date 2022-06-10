Marvel release and official poster

I Am Groot, tv series: the Marvel animated series will arrive in the next week and will enrich several releases scheduled for this second part of 2022.

I Am Groot, tv series: release

Disney’s animated series arrives “I Am Groot”. Its release was announced on August 10 exclusively on Disney +. with Vin Diesel who will return to lend his voice to the protagonist. She Hulk is also scheduled to air in the same month.

It will be a very rich second part of 2022 for Marvel: the TV series Ms. Marvel will debut on June 8 with the first season, while on July 6 it will hit theaters Thor: Love and Thunder. August will continue with I Am Groot And She Hulkwhile in September there will be a small break before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and of the special de Guardians of the Galaxyboth to be released before the end of the year.

The official Marvel poster

The release date was announced by the poster of the TV series that was published on social media. In the released poster we see a Baby Groot intent on relaxing as if he were on a beach, leaning on the iconic Star-Lord Walkman with a drink next to him with a lot of umbrella and headphones on his ears. Next to the palm-shaped air freshener, they are noticed two four-eyed creaturesnever actually seen in previous chapters.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D1ohYgaQqW – Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 5, 2022

