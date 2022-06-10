Mark Wahlberg says he’ll be retiring soon

Mark Wahlberg is a famous 50-year-old American actor, singer, model and producer. His long career on the big screen has led him to become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, and among his most outstanding titles are Deep Horizon, Day of the Attack, All the Money in the World, Ted, Instant Family, Uncharted : Off the Map and many more.

Throughout his career, Wahlberg has played all kinds of characters in films of different genres. Father Stu, the actor’s new film, will be released this coming April 13. In this biographical drama, directed by Rosalind Ross, it is based on the life of Father Stuart Long, a boxer who becomes a priest. Mark stars in the story as Father Stu, and also serves as producer.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wahlberg said that his participation in Father Stu represents a turning point in his career, assuring that it is a new stage in his career as a performer. The actor stated that from now on he wants to focus on working only on really meaningful productions that can be of help to the public. Mark shared the following:

I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me where now doing things like this [con] real substance can help people. I definitely want to focus on doing more. I wouldn’t necessarily say just faith-based content, but things that will help people. I hope that this movie opens a door not only for me but for many other people in Hollywood to create more meaningful content.

The actor called Father Stu a “dream” role, and in reflecting on his career in general, hinted that he might step away from Hollywood “sooner rather than later, probably” to spend more time with his family. The actor expressed:

It has to be something special that really drives me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind, because it’s the biggest sacrifice along the way, for sure.

