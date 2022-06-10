Manchester United, Ten Hag’s drastic decision: CR7 also displaced

Manchester United, Ten Hag’s drastic decision: Cristiano Ronaldo is also displaced. The Dutch coach, the new coach of the Red Devils, takes a tough stance

The Manchester United he decided to start almost from scratch. The property of Red Devilsafter years of disappointments and defeats in series, relied on an ambitious and innovative coach: the former coach ofAjaxthe 52-year-old Dutchman Erik Ten Hag. After five satisfying seasons at the helm of the Amsterdam lancers, Ten Hag accepted the offer of the Glazer family and the challenge to bring back the Manchester United at the top of the Premier League and international football.

The oranje technician, aware of the many problems that Cristiano Ronaldo and companions had to face in the course of the last season, he decided to give a real turning point to the whole environment. For Ten Hag the top priority is to bring discipline back into the locker room as it was in the days of Sir Alex Ferguson.

According to reports from some tabloids across the Channel, the former coach of theAjax he would have sent an email to all the players of the first team in a rather abrupt tone, announcing them that he is ready to put anyone who does not have the humility and the ability to put themselves at the disposal of their teammates at the door.

Ten Hag he would also have warned the players about his harsh training methods: also in this case, all those who fail to maintain high rhythms during the work sessions, will be dismissed once and for all. In short, Ten Hag he intends to replicate in the Manchester United the exact same style of play applied in Amsterdam.

Manchester United, the reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo

The assumptions made by the tablodes were confirmed by an anonymous source within the Manchester United: “Ten Hag vHe wants players to train at a higher intensity so that each session feels like a match. They have been told that the level of fitness will be the best they have ever had and that if they stay with him and support him, they will be fine. Otherwise, they will be put out the door ”.

The new course promises to be particularly tough and demanding at United. And in this regard, there is great curiosity about the possible reaction of Cristiano Ronaldo to the email of Ten Hag: The Portuguese champion is known for being an impeccable professional and compared to some of his teammates he may be comfortable with particularly tough training methods.