Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton sing “Vogue” at Britney Spears’ wedding: watch

A wedding reception like no other! Britney Spears celebrated her nuptials to Sam Asghari by singing with A-List guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.

The group attempted an interpretation of Madonna’s song “Vogue” on Thursday 9 June. In a video of the event, guests were seen singing: “Guys who were in the mood / Don’t stand there, let’s go to this / Put yourself in a pose, there’s nothing to do”.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were joined by their loved ones Thursday to celebrate their landmark moment at their California home. “I am very excited that this day has come,” a representative of the model told Us Weekly after the ceremony. “I know she has wanted it for so long. He is so thoughtful and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and I look forward to the future they will build together ”.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, both wore Versace with the bride in a custom off-the-shoulder suit, while the groom wore a classic tuxedo. Spears and Asghari celebrated their wedding from Reverend Clint Hufft, who also married Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum late last year.

Throughout the night, the “Toxic” singer dressed in a black Versace mini dress, followed by a two-tone outfit before wrapping up the evening in a red mini dress. Her jewelry for the big day was designed by Stephanie Gottlieb and retails for a total of $ 570,000.

The Crossroads star had no family present. Her siblings, Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, were notably missing, as were her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears. Britney’s children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, also did not attend the event.

“Even though the boys won’t be there, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best for the future,” Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ on Thursday.

The actor’s sister, Fay Asghari, took to social media to post a sweet message for the happy couple. “What an unforgettable night. Congratulations Sam and Britney,” she wrote on Instagram along with photos from the wedding on Friday 10 June.

