Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez, the guests at the wedding of Britney Spears

After turbulent years, Britney Spears gave the “yes, I do” a, her now husband, Sam Asghari after more than four years of dating.

The couple married June 9 in a ceremony at their Thousand Oaks home in Los Angeles California.

Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez They were among the wedding guests.

“Iconic women supporting THE iconic woman. Congratulations Britney, we love you ♥️”, wrote the Italian designer along with a photograph in which they all appear in the celebration with Britney.

the bride wore an elegant Versace dress customized with bare shoulders and a classic white veil with satin trim. Sam accessorized Britney’s look with a Versace tuxedo.

“Designing Britney and Sam’s wedding outfits came naturally to me. A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail.”assured.

“Designing Britney’s wedding dress was a dream. Doesn’t she look beautiful in that?”Donatella wrote along with images of the sketch and process of making the 40-year-old singer’s dress.

In a third post, Donatella dedicated a few words to the “Princess of pop”: